Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter Offer Update on Their Record-Setting Concert Tour (Exclusive)

Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter have been on the whirlwind, record-setting See It All American Tour, playing 50 concerts in all 50 U.S. states in less than 50 days. Just ahead of their final shows, the acclaimed musicians sat down with PopCulture.com to share how things have been going and how they're feeling as they close in on completing their trek. "I feel like our energy level, whether you're on a tour of this magnitude or not, our energy level is always based on the energy of the crowd," Allman shared.

Offering an example, the rocker said, "You're playing a Monday night in West Virginia, and maybe there's 150 people, versus 900 at a Friday night or a big festival." He then added, "But the one thing, Donovan said it around the 40th show, and I concur, is that we haven't phoned in one performance. We haven't cut any corners. I do this song called, 'Where You Going to Run To?' It's almost a heavy metal-style vocal. I haven't cut any corners. I haven't backed off the gas. We haven't cut any corners. It's a great show."

Allman and Frankenreiter have been playing a blend of solo material with the songs from their joint Rollers EP, which brings together each of their talents for a collection of high-octane rock 'n' roll tracks. They are not shy about admitting, however, that playing the songs and putting it all out on the stage, night after night, with no breaks, certainly takes a toll. "It's super brutal," Allman said, then sharing that they and their band have made an effort to keep themselves from running on empty. "You try to get healthy food. Some of the guys hit the gym every day or just do a parking lot workout."

"If you get to sleep, which is really the hardest thing," he revealed, "and stay hydrated, it's usually going to work out for you. Those are the two main elements. But sleep, that's what's really, really hard."



Regardless of how intense and draining the tour has been, Frankenreiter explained that he isn't slowing down any time soon. "I got a gig a week later," he said of his plans after the last See It All American Tour date in California on Friday, Sept. 22,"we're just going f—ing just play through and play on." He added, "I got to go home and finish an album. But it's going to be a big relief. They always say you can't make up sleep. It's like whatever we lost, we lost in sleep. And when I get home and I get one good night of sleep and a bed that's not moving, I'll be fine."

Frankenreiter then offered a very keen and fascinating observation about their tour. "It's really weird. I don't know what it is, if it's because we're going after a f—ing end goal or a world record, but I've done three-week tours where I feel worse on that three-week tour than I do on this one. I don't know what it is," he said. "I don't know if it's because, mentally, we're not letting our bodies or our minds go to a place to where we can crumble. It's really interesting. It's f—ing bizarre. I don't know. I was like, "I feel so good today. I'm ready to play." It's weird. There's been some shows where I've been out on other tours, and I'm like, 'F—, man, I don't have it in me tonight.'"

"It's interesting going out and doing a tour with a purpose at the end," he continued. "Not that the other ones don't, but you go on your tour for three weeks and you go home. You went out and you f—ing toured. But this is really an interesting one. And it's like we're doing something every day that we've never done. We're trying to get to this end goal, and it's f—ing crazy to cover that much ground."

"I mean, I realized we were doing all 50 states," Frankenreiter added. "But until you get on a bus and you drive to all of them, it's fucking insane. We have 14, 15-hour drives, multiple nights in a row, that were just fucking brutal, where you'd leave the venue, pull up to the venue, load in, soundcheck, play, leave the venue, arrive at the next venue. It's not like, 'Oh, we're going to walk around and see the town....'" But we're kind of reaching our peak. We got a big one tomorrow. We've got to fly to Honolulu and then fly back and then play LA. I told Devon, once the plane lands in LA, we're going to f—ing be stoked, to be like, 'Okay, we're going to do this.'"



When it come to the question of whether ot not they'd ever attempt to break their own record in the future, Frankenreiter made it crystal clear where he stands on the idea. "I'm not f—ing doing this again. I'll tell you what," he said. Allman added, "We've said it before... Anybody wants to go after the record, good luck."



For fans hoping to hear more collaboration from the two, Frankenreiter revealed, "It's never off the table. And the next thing to come is we recorded live in Texas on this tour. So we are going to put up a record from this tour." Allman added, "The branding of us together is complete. We've made a record together. Now, we've done a couple tours, and then we've done this tour, so it's there. If we wanted to go play all the European countries and put out a second EP, we can totally do that whenever we want. So I think the future's wide open. We'll see what happens."

Allman and Frankenreiter are at The Blue Note in Honolulu, Hawaii tonight, and then they fly back to the continental U.S. for their final show at the Beachlife Ranch Festival in Redondo Beach, California on Friday. Notably, the festival will be live-streaming the final gig, so fans can click here to learn more and see the pair officially break the record live!

