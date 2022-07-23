Kid Rock Cancels Concert Last Minute, Leaving Fans to Trash Venue in Rage

Kid Rock canceled a concert with little notice on Friday night, and fans were not pleased. When ticket-holders realized that Kid Rock wouldn't be taking the stage, many of them raged and began to destroy the concert venue. Police intervened and led at least one person away in handcuffs, according to a report by TMZ.

Kid Rock was scheduled to perform at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. A storm reportedly blew into town, and concert-goers were told that it delayed Kid Rock from beginning the outdoor show. However, the storm didn't last long and by about 11 p.m., it seemed reasonable for the concert to start. In the meantime, a crowd of about 18,000 fans had amassed believing that the show was delayed, not canceled. Finally, a police officer took the stage to deliver the bad news.

The Ward County Sheriff's Department sent a deputy on stage to announce that the concert was belatedly canceled, and chaos erupted. Many of the attendees were reportedly drunk, and began chucking beer cans at the stage in frustration. One man even climbed onto the stage and struck a menacing pose before he was tackled by security.

Police handcuffed one man and led him away from the venue by force, but it's not clear if any legitimate arrests were made. According to TMZ the attendees "turned the place upside down," but it's not clear what kind of damage was done.

Cops maced people, tackled a bunch of people, it was ugly. Winds just were getting over too. Wish we could have seen you. pic.twitter.com/juhT0DcH7q — Jeff (@BlameJeffPlease) July 23, 2022

Kid Rock later issued a statement on social media, apologizing to his fans without weighing in on the chaos. He wrote: "SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other. -Kid Rock."

The North Dakota State Fair also issued an official statement on Facebook. It read: "Due to the safety concerns of the high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area, the Kid Rock concert had to be canceled. The North Dakota State Fair will be issuing refunds to all ticket purchasers."