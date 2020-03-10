Miley Cyrus Cancels Australia Bushfire Benefit Concert Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Miley Cyrus is canceling a planned benefit concert in Australia due to coronavirus concerns. The 27-year-old singer, who was set to headline the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium on Friday, announced she was forced to pull out of the event. Organizers of the event have decided to cancel the show altogether.

“Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center of Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Australia for the show,” Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Story and on Twitter Monday night.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew,” she continued. “I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.”

Concert organizer TEG Dainty said on Twitter that the event has since been canceled and that ticket holders would be refunded.

“We are very sad that [Miley Cyrus] has announced that she will not be traveling to Melbourne and as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13th March can no longer go ahead. Fans will receive a full refund and [be] contacted by Ticketek shortly.”

Friday’s lineup also included rapper Lil Nas X, pop duo the Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine.

The event’s Saturday show headlined by Robbie Williams “will still be going ahead.” Williams tweeted that he was on his way to Australia earlier this week.

Cyrus isn’t the only musician to have canceled a performance due to the coronavirus. Madonna canceled shows in Paris and Pearl Jam postponed their North American tour. Comedian Russell Brand also canceled a stand-up performance in Perth, Australia, on Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases around the world is reportedly more than 113,000, CNN reports, with more than 4,000 total deaths. The U.S. Department of State is discouraging U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, not to travel by cruise ship after several cruise ships were linked to coronavirus.

Coronavirus is highly contagious and causes respiratory conditions, which can be fatal for those with underlying medical conditions.