Harry Styles Shaves Head, Debuts New Buzz Cut at U2 Concert

If you trace back through Harry Styles' professional career, his hair has somewhat told a story about where he was heading. Like the opposite of Samson, Styles' success has only skyrocketed as his hair has gotten shorter.

Now, according to TMZ, he's likely at the peak of his star power because he's shaved his head down to a buzzcut. In photos shared by the outlet, Styles can be spotted at U2's Las Vegas Sphere residency, enjoying the show with his girlfriend Taylor Russell and friends.

Syles and Russell have been together since reports in June, taking in the show in a comfortable casual outfit. Essentially they're dressed like a person might be if they spend their days on the couch.

PageSix notes that the couple "looked every bit in love" at the concert, which is just a natural side effect of the Edge's guitar style. Not to mention Bono was apparently trying to bring people together like the end of Society the other night. Google that and maintain the visual.

While Styles is sure to embark on the greatest period of stardom in his career thanks to the shaved head, his fans were not pleased. "I love Harry Styles so dearly and I will defend anything he does but this hair cut is not it, I'm sorry," one person squeezed out on X. Another accused him of wearing a bald cap and another made a pun about being "named Harry Styles with no hair to style."

Avoiding disgusting takes like that, other fans embraced the look and chalked it up to his long-running flirtation with different hairstyles. And as Page Six notes, fans always seem to have a bit of a blowup at the notion Styles might want to change his hair up. Then they get used to it, love it, and then whine when it is replaced by his next form. If he starts wearing Hugo Boss, though, somebody needs to pull him back. We nearly lost David Bowie the same way.