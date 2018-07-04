Halsey Spotted Hanging With Another Famous Rapper Before G-Eazy Split

Singer Halsey was spotted spending time with rapper Machine Gun Kelly last week, just days before announcing her breakup from rapper G-Eazy.

The “Bad at Love” songstress was photographed Thursday night with Machine Gun Kelly, smoking cigarettes outside Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, which served as the after-party following Post Malone’s Hollywood Bowl concert where G-Eazy also made a surprise appearance on stage.

Romance rumors once surrounded Halsey and Machine Kelly, going back to before Halsey dated G-Eazy. The two never confirmed a relationship, but when asked about their romance by Rolling Stone in 2017, Machine Gun Kelly said, “I won’t comment exactly on titles or labels or anything, but what I will say is I feel 16 again.”

One source told E! News that while nothing concrete transpired between them last week, it’s possible they could be spending more time together in the future.

“Machine Gun Kelly has always been into Halsey but was not looking for a committed relationship which is why she moved on with [G-Eazy],” the source said. “[G-Eazy] is well aware of Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey’s history.”

“Friends doubt Machine Gun Kelly will want to be in a relationship any time soon, but they wouldn’t be surprised if he and Halsey start spending a lot more time together,” the insider added.

Halsey will be hitting the road all summer long on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour, making a new romance right off the bat of her breakup with G-Eazy improbable.

As previously reported, Halsey announced the split on Tuesday after almost a year of dating and said she was looking forward to “dedicating myself to my art and career.”

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour,” she wrote on her Instagram Story to her 7.9 million followers. “I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Fans caught on that there might have been trouble in paradise when Halsey deleted many of her Instagram photos with G-Eazy, including a birthday tribute she shared for his birthday back in May.

On Tuesday, she posted a photo with her dog on Tuesday with the caption, “kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye,” a reference to Drake’s new song “8 out of 10” which has the lyrics, “Kiss my son on the forehead and then kiss your ass goodbye.”

G-Eazy still has photos of Halsey throughout his Instagram feed. He was in Paris for work ahead of his appearance on Good Morning America in New York City on Friday, according to an Instagram Story he shared earlier this week.

“3 video shoots back to back, quick trip to Paris for YSL before performing on Friday in NYC on Friday,” he captioned a selfie on his way to Europe on Monday. “Sheeeeesh… Life’s hella crazy.”