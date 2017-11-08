Fans React to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Christmas Collaboration

Gwen Stefani revealed on Thursday that she and beau Blake Shelton had teamed up for a duet on her upcoming Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, joining forces to record a song of the same name.

On Friday, the No Doubt frontwoman announced that the song was officially available to stream, and it’s safe to say fans were excited to hear the real-life couple collaborate on the upbeat holiday track. Full of holiday references like snow, gingerbread and sleigh bells, the upbeat track sees the pair detailing how thankful they are for each other’s love.

Read on for a few fan reactions to the pair’s holiday duet.

Christmas came early

Some fans made sure Stefani knew that they had already pre-ordered the album, showing their holiday spirit a few months early.

Gwen I’m on it Girl! I even ordered one for my My mother in-law and she doesn’t even know english! Feliz Navida!!?????? pic.twitter.com/lpmzGtbDQn — ?SlickRik? (@RikkiHernandez5) September 22, 2017

✔️ ? iTunes Pre-Order

✔️ ? Merch Pre-Order

✔️ ? Spotify Streaming

✔️ ? iTunes Pre-Order

❓ ? Target Pre-Order(waiting…) — ? DJ Suki ? (@DarnaShefani) September 22, 2017

Done and done! And already set as my text and ring tone ??? — st☆ci (@stacinoel_11) September 22, 2017

Getting into the holiday spirit

Several praised the song, writing that they have a new favorite holiday tune thanks to Stefani’s early Christmas present.

I’ve listened to this song too much already , will have it on repeat until XMAS! ♥ — Bea ? (@RocketShip726) September 22, 2017

Loved it!! Pretty lyrics & an awesome beat! ?????? — lily moll (@sanewoman) September 22, 2017

Christmas came early lol — zullyver avila (@gullyzully) September 22, 2017

Duet goals

Many made sure to comment on Stefani and Shelton teaming up, posting their excitement that the couple had finally collaborated on a musical project.

Its on repeat!!! So so good! Thanks for blessing us with two duets! Your voices are perfect together! — ?felicia? (@felicia23456) September 22, 2017

You 2 are the best! Making your fans all crazy & happy! Thanks!!!! ❤️? — Michelle ☘ (@Mich_Lynn75) September 21, 2017

