Guns N' Roses Rocker Divorcing Wife

Guitarist Daren Jay "DJ" Ashba, who performed with Guns N' Roses and Nikki Sixx's Sixx: A.M., is divorcing his wife, influencer Nathalla "Natyash" Henao. Ashba, 50, shared the sad news on Instagram on Feb. 12. The couple was married for nine years.

"After 9 beautiful years of marriage, Naty and I have decided to go our separate ways," Ashba wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the former couple. "I will forever be grateful for the love and support that you all have shown us. Although divorce is never easy, we have nothing but love and respect for each other." Henau, an influencer with over 1.1 million followers, simply wrote "Dear Valentine, f you" on Tuesday.

Ashba and Henao met in Rome in 2010, reports Blabbermouth. They got engaged in August 2013 during a controversial proposal that involved a ride in a Las Vegas police helicopter. After they landed in a field at police headquarters, Ashba proposed. The Las Vegas police department later ordered an internal affairs investigation into the incident. The former couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in September 2012, with only about a dozen friends at the Little Church of the West. The couple recently recorded a new take on Henao's 2022 single "Malosa."

Ashba was born in Monticello, Indiana, and began his career in the early 1990s. In 2003, he began working with Sixx and would later join the Motley Crue bassist's group Sixx: A.M. Their first album, The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack, was a big success and spawned the single "Life is Beautiful." The group continued recording new albums through 2016 when they released Prayers for the Blessed, Vol. 2. They reunited to record three new songs for their 2021 Greatest Hits album.

In 2009, Ashba was hired as the new lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses, replacing Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Fink. He was a member of the group's Chinese Democracy Tour in 2009. He continued touring with Guns N' Roses for five years. Slash returned to GNR for the Not in This Lifetime... Tour (2016-2019), and also participated in the We're F'N' Back! Tour (2020-2023).

In December, Ashba released a new single, "Cryptonite," which features singer-songwriter Sarah de Warren. "It was a pleasure collaborating with Sarah on our new single 'Cryptonite,'" Ashba said in a statement about the new song. "We had a crazy idea to write a song around falling in love in the metaverse and losing all concept of reality. More now than ever, people are creating their perfect digital life online while neglecting their real lives. So we thought it would be interesting to put that into a song."