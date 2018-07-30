Guns N’ Roses Former Guitarist DJ Ashba Arrested for DUI

Former Guns N’ Roses, and current Sixx:A.M., guitarist DJ Ashba was pulled over for DUI in Fairbury, Illinois on July 27.

According to TMZ, Police reported that Ashba was initially pulled over for not stopping at a designated spot, but while officers were citing him, he appeared to be showing signs of impairment.

Ashba was given a field sobriety test which seems to have confirmed officers concerns, as he was then taken to jail and processed.

As mentioned, Ashba played in iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses from 2009 until 2015. He currently plays lead guitar in the band Sixx:A.M., which features Mötley Crüe bass guitarist Nikki Sixx.

Sixx is no stranger to trouble with substance issues himself, as he once famously died during an overdose. In December 1987, the bass guitarist was declared legally dead for about six minutes before he was eventually revived.

In 2012 he reflected on that terrifying time, as reported by Loudwire, saying that it nearly changed his life “forever.”

“25 years ago today I had two almost fatal drug overdoses that changed my life forever,” Sixx wrote in a social media post. “I can’t even see myself these days as that kid who was running head strong into the abyss but I know he taught me how to live when he finally decided to do it for himself.”

“I would of never seen the birth of my four beautiful children and had such a wonderful life (even with its adversity) if I had not kicked drugs,” he added. “I can’t say it loud enough if you’re into them or considering doing them DRUGS DON’T WORK. The downside is NEVER pretty.”

“I am extremely grateful to be able to look back over these last 25 years and have all the memories that would of otherwise gone down up flames,” Sixx continued. “Today I am going over more script material for The Heroin Diaries for the broadway play. Life really is a crazy and fun journey isn’t it?”

In a subsequent interview with The Guardian, Sixx shared that his drug and alcohol addiction had him feeling like a lot of his life was a “bur.”

“I got very spotty,” he added. “I had a hangover for pretty much 15 years.”

He also opened up about the time he “spend Christmas Day 1986 naked under the Christmas tree, clutching a shotgun.”

“Well if you shoot enough cocaine you go into a kind of psychosis, and I believed people were coming to get me,” he confessed. “Scary place, let me tell you. It reads like some kind of a dark horror story or bedtime thriller. But in real life, the trauma that psychosis puts your body through is on a cellular level.”

“You believe that you’re going to have an experience even though it’s not really happening,” Sixx went on to say. “I can remember those, because you come out of them, and it’s scary. But you can only imagine what it would be like to be insane and not come out of it, or a version of that, like dementia.”

At this time, neither Ashba nor Sixx:A.M. have commented on his suspected DUI arrest.