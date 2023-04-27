Grateful Dead Founder Exits Dead and Company Tour With John Mayer
Drummer Bill Kreutzmann will not be a part of Dead & Company's upcoming final tour. The band – consisting of Kreutzmann, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and John Mayer – announced Saturday that "after many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour."
Although Kreutzmann has faced health issues recently, the band confirmed that this was not three reason for the decision. Rather, Kreutzmann stepped back from the band due to a "shift in creative direction" and will continue making music. According to Dead and Company, Kreutzmann "is s in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring. This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead." The band added that the "final tour will go on as planned with Bill's full endorsement and support."
Kreutzmann formed The Grateful Dead in 1964 alongside Weir, Jerry Garcia, Dana Morgan Jr., and Ron McKernan. At the time, the group was called The Warlocks. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee went on to help form Dead & Company, an offshoot of the original eclectic rock band, in 2015. The band's final tour is set to kick off in Los Angeles on May 19.
'Sad'
"Sad to hear Bill Kreutzmann won't be in the next Dead and Company tour," one fan tweeted after hearing the news.prevnext
Fans react
Damn Bill Kreutzmann isn’t joining Dead and Co for their final tour :(— Sully (@bigsullyt) April 22, 2023
"[Dead & Company] just announced that founding drummer Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining the band for this summer's final tour," wrote one person. "Best wishes to one of the original Rhythm Devils.prevnext
Well wishes
Enjoy your tour retirement, Bill! Thank you for all of the live music you provided!! ✌️— Dane Johnson (@Dane_27) April 22, 2023
"All the best to Billy and the rest of the crew," added somebody else. "The music never stopped."prevnext
Some confusion
Glad it's not for health reasons , but after 60 years, is there really a need for a "shift in creative direction" now?— Neal Stolowich (@Neal_RealDeal) April 22, 2023
"I don't understand. What creative differences could matter at this point? Were they going to let Mickey do "Fire on the Mountain"? Incorporate "Your Body Is a Wonderland" into a set? Ban Jeff from the B-3? Is this more tempo shit?" asked one fan. "Billy couldn't hang for 2 more months?"prevnext
Kreutzmann will be missed
Sorry to hear this. May Bill's rhythm & swing continue to roll! 🥁🪘🎶and his healing!— Lotus 💮 (@zenintherockies) April 22, 2023
Bill's drumming has reverberated through my body for 4.5 decades! Thank you for the grooves! 🥁❤️☮️ 🙏
"Bill will be greatly missed on the Dead and Co Tour," added another person. "So glad to hear that this is not health related. I hope that this just means that we will be now be treated to some more Billy and the Kids shows!"prevnext
Fans still hoping he'll play some shows on the tour
Very sad. Not sure what to make of this. Hope he makes a guest appearance at the end of the tour if he’s able.— Hitch Rarrigan (@gordonstsg) April 22, 2023
"[Bill Kreutzmann] still has tour lineup as his header.... think he'll still appear in a few cities ??" one person asked. "Very bummed as genuinely enjoyed his stage presence with [Mickey Hart]."prev