Dead & Company Fans Outraged Over Ticketmaster Meltdown

Dead & Company, which features singer and songwriter John Mayer, recently announced new tour dates, which had fans thrilled. However, the cheers turned to outrage after a Ticketmaster meltdown kept many from securing tickets. The presale tickets went on sale Wednesday, but many fans soon started reporting that the Ticketmaster website crashed and caused them to miss out.

"So excited to see live music again (Dead & Company at Bethel Woods) but couldn’t complete my presale order via Apple Pay or cc [and] am now locked out of queue," one person tweeted, also sharing screenshots of the issue they encountered. They then tagged Ticketmaster and asked for help. Another user chimed in a shared their own bad experience. "[The] same thing happened to me twice for 7 minutes straight," the user explained. "Lost the tickets both times."

I want to say what a waste of time trying to use Ticketmaster going through the whole process and not being able to pay for our tickets, leaving empty handed, It was way better when mail order was a thing. Ticketmaster is the worst and has no support — The monk bought lunch (@188190DHMH) May 19, 2021

One user blasted the ticket service by also sharing screenshots of what happened when they attempted to check out and writing, "This is so s—ty! I did everything right and get to the payment and it’s completely frozen. Now I lost my spot in line. Seriously? So sus dude."

Same thing happened to me. Tried paying with PayPal too and that didn’t work either — Queen in the North (@Gillian_Sauter) May 19, 2021

"Same happened to us," someone else replied. "When I logged in it said I was number 1443 in line. The site kept crashing, then all of a sudden it wants my presale code and to pick tickets! By then my Canadian cousin's had unfrozen and accepted payment. We almost had extra tix. Booked a room instead!"

Luckily, both fans and Ticketmaster will have another chance at a smooth ticket-buying process, as the general tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am local venue time. The big Dead & Company tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina on Aug. 16 and runs through October, ending with three shows on Oct. 29, 30, and 31. Along the way, the band will play in cities such as Hartford, Connecticut; Atlanta, Georgia; and the aforementioned Bethel, New York, where the very first Woodstock took place back in 1969.