Dead and Company Fan Falls to Death During Citi Field Concert

A fan died during the Dead and Company show at Citi Field Friday night. The man, who was in his 40s, reportedly tried to do a flip on a balcony during the intermission. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Dead and Company is a Grateful Dead offshoot featuring Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann with John Mayer.

The man reportedly fell around 9 p.m. and landed on concrete, reports the New York Post. “I heard people going ‘ahhh’ and see people running. I said ‘bro, someone took a f—ing header,” a fan told the Post. A driver working outside the stadium claimed he saw the man attempt to flip before falling to the ground.

“He was unresponsive and he hit the ground head first. There was no way he survived," the driver said. "He was way too drunk. You could smell it." The driver said the man's brother ran downstairs to see the victim jump. “His brother was with him. He was crying," the driver added.

Police sources told the Post Saturday they believe the man allegedly took acid before he fell. "We saw someone fall from this ledge," fan Sean Egan told the Post. “We see something fall and we heard him hit the ground. It’s terrible,” Egan added. “I wish I didn’t see it happen... It kinda killed the mood.”

“We are aware of a tragic incident which sadly resulted in a fatality last night,” Mets Events said in a statement to Variety. “Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the attendee’s loved ones.”

The concert was part of a 31-date tour for Dead and Company. Concertgoers are required to show either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours to attend, except in cities where laws block those requirements. Attendees are required proof of vaccination to enter the general admission pit area. General admission ticketholders without vaccination proof will have to sit in other areas of the venues. Dead and Company will perform Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Representatives for the group have not commented on the fan's death.

Dead and Company began in 2015, with Mayer joining original Dead members Weir, Hart, and Kreutzmann alongside bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. This year's tour coincides with the release of Mayer's latest album, Sob Rock, which includes the single "New Light." Mayer is also planning a solo tour to support the album next year.