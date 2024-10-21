Reagan Youth founding member and guitarist Paul Bakija has died. Bakija, better known by his stage name Paul Cripple, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21 following a five-year battle with cancer, the anarcho-punk band confirmed in a social media tribute.

“Our beautiful friend, Paul, passed away on a beautiful afternoon, the last day of summer, after a long battle with cancer,” Reagan Youth wrote. “Paul was intensely stoic about his illness and rarely let on how much pain he was in. He constantly apologized for causing his loved ones pain and wished us to enjoy life for him. The last thing Paul would have wanted was for us to cry for him.”

The band concluded, “We’re all going to miss him, miss his stories, miss his silly sense of humor, miss his smiles, and miss his friendship. We love you Paul. Thank you for everything.”

Bakija was best known as a founding member and guitarist for Reagan Youth. He formed the band in 1980 with Dave Rubinstein (Dave Insurgent) while the two were still in high school. After releasing their debut, Youth Anthems for the New Order, in 1984 after graduation, and after touring nationally, Reagan Youth released their second album, House of God, in 1990. They split that same year. Rubinstein passed away three years later in 1993 of a drug overdose. Bakija later reformed the band for live shows and to record new music in 2006.

Although Bakija was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, his wife, Beatrice Demesier, was a “devoted caregiver,” allowing him to “savor life and continue making music.” According to a GoFundMe page, in 2023, Reagan Youth – with Demesier singing and Mark Zapata on drums – began recording a new album, Volume III, which was “completed shortly before Paul’s death.” It’s unclear when the album will be released, but Reagan Youth said the album will be their last and serve “as a tribute/concept album so that Dave Insurgent’s legacy can have a different ending.”

The GoFundMe page was created to support Demesier amid her husband’s passing, with proceeds helping to cover medical and funeral expenses and also “help her carry on Paul’s musical legacy.” The fundraiser has raised over $2,000 so far.

Having left a lasting mark on the hardcore punk scene, Bakija’s legacy was celebrated by other bands. In a social media tribute, the Dead Kennedys wrote, “RIP to Paul Bakija from Reagan Youth. We played some great shows together over the years. Most legendary was Rock Against Reagan and a triple bill of Dead Kennedys, Reagan Youth, and Beastie Boys.” Agnostic Front’s Roger Miret added, “R.I.P. Paul. Thank you for bringing purpose into my life! I will forever dance to Youth Anthems For The New Order!”