In a surprising update, one of the members of Iron Maiden is stepping away from the band. Nicko McBrain, the group’s drummer, is exiting the ensemble. McBrain announced the news via the Iron Maiden website on Saturday.
The 72-year old drummer, who suffered a stroke in 2023, cited the touring “grind” as his reason for stepping away. His final show with the group will be Saturday night at at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil.
McBrain has been Iron Maiden’s drummer since 1982, playing on every album since, starting with 1983’s Piece of Mind. He is heard on some of the metal group’s most legendary tracks, including “The Trooper,” “Fear of the Dark” and “Wasted Years.”
The band’s manager, Rod Smallwood, issued a statement alongside McBrain’s, praising the departing rocker “for being an irrepressible force behind the drum kit for Maiden for 42 years.” He also noted that Iron Maiden has found its next drummer, and an announcement is pending.
Read Nicko McBrain’s Full Statement on His Iron Maiden Exit
After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle. Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward.
I will, however, remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family working on a variety of projects, my long time managers, Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, have in mind for me. I’ll also be working on a variety of different personal projects and focusing on my existing businesses and ventures, including The British Drum Company, Nicko McBrain’s Drum One, Titanium Tart, and of course, Rock-N-Roll Ribs!
What can I say? Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you! To my devoted wife, Rebecca, you made it infinitely easier and I love you! To my kids, Justin and Nicholas, thank you for understanding the absences and I love you! To my friends that are always there for me, I love you! To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you!
I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I’ll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, “Up the Irons!”