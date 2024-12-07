In a surprising update, one of the members of Iron Maiden is stepping away from the band. Nicko McBrain, the group’s drummer, is exiting the ensemble. McBrain announced the news via the Iron Maiden website on Saturday.

The 72-year old drummer, who suffered a stroke in 2023, cited the touring “grind” as his reason for stepping away. His final show with the group will be Saturday night at at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil.

McBrain has been Iron Maiden’s drummer since 1982, playing on every album since, starting with 1983’s Piece of Mind. He is heard on some of the metal group’s most legendary tracks, including “The Trooper,” “Fear of the Dark” and “Wasted Years.”

The band’s manager, Rod Smallwood, issued a statement alongside McBrain’s, praising the departing rocker “for being an irrepressible force behind the drum kit for Maiden for 42 years.” He also noted that Iron Maiden has found its next drummer, and an announcement is pending.

Read Nicko McBrain’s Full Statement on His Iron Maiden Exit