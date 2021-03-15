Grammys 2021: BTS Fans Celebrate Show-Closing 'Dynamite' Performance

Nearly eight years after they took the stage for their first performance, BTS made history Sunday night when they became the first Grammy-nominated K-pop act to perform one of their own song at the Grammys. Given their major success in the music industry, it came as little surprise that as RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took the stage at the 63rd Grammy Awards to perform "Dynamite," social media flooded with reactions from fans. Their performance was one of the last of the night.

BTS joined a stellar musical lineup that included the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Miranda Lambert for the Sunday night awards ceremony, the biggest night for music. While the group has attended the Grammys for the last two years – in 2019 as presenters and again in 2020 when they made a cameo during Lil Nas X's performance of "Old Town Road" – their 2021 appearance landed them yet another spot in history, as they were not only the first K-Pop group to compete at the Grammys, but also the first time the group has performed one of its songs live. Speaking with Billboard ahead of their performance, the group opened up about those major accolades, with Jimin saying of their nod in the best pop duo/group performance category, "It's really hard to express in words. Even now we can’t still believe that we were nominated, and we'll be able to perform at the Grammys. So, we're thankful. We’re honored."

BTS was up against Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me," Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's "exile," Justin Bieber and Quavo's "Intentions," and J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa's "Un Dia (One Day)." They were nominated for "Dynamite," their chart-topping English-language hit, which became their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was released last year. However, they lost to Gaga and Grande's duet. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about their performance.