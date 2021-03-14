Grammys 2021: All the Major Nominations
One of the biggest days of the year for music is nearly here, and as the hours tick down to the 2021 Grammy Awards, nominees are likely putting the final touches on their acceptance speeches. Ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced back in November, with a few clear frontrunners.
Leading the pack with nominations is Beyoncé, who scored a total of nine nominations, including in the record of the year and song of the year for Black Parade. Rounding out the frontrunners with six nominations each is Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich. Swift, whose six nominations bring her total Grammy nods to 41, is recognized for folklore in the album of the year and best pop vocal album categories. Lipa's Future Nostalgia is also up for album of the year and best pop vocal album. Rich, meanwhile, scored nods in the record of the year and song of the year categories. Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, DaBaby, jazz musician John Beasley and classical composer David Frost picked up four nominations each, and K-pop sensation BTS and former One Directioner Harry Styles each earned their first Grammy nods.
The 63rd Grammy Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 14 on CBS and will be broadcast from the Staples Center in Los Angeles with host Trevor Noah. Find out who is nominated in the major categories by scrolling down, and stay tuned to PopCulture for all the latest 2021 Grammy Awards coverage!
Record of the Year
"Black Parade," Beyoncé
"Colors," Black Pumas
"Rockstar," DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now,"Dua Lipa
"Circles," Post Malone
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
"Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"The Box” – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Cardigan” – Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Circles” – Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
"Don't Start Now” – Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"I Can't Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"If The World Was Ending," Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Music Video
"Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé
"Life Is Good," Future Featuring Drake
"Lockdown," Anderson .Paak
"Adore You," Harry Styles,
"Goliath," Woodkid
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top
BEST ALBUMS, BY CATEGORY
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Rock Album
A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Ona, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's The Hurry, Kenny Washington
Best Global Music Album
FU Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice as Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album
Amelie, Original London Cast
American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast
Jagged Little Pill, Original Cast
Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast
The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast
Soft Power, Original Cast
BEST SONG, BY CATEGORY
Best Rock Song
"Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
"Lost in Yesterday” – Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
"Not” – Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
"Shameika” – Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
"Stay High” – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rap Song
"The Bigger Picture” – Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
"The Box” – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Durk Banks, Roget Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
"Rockstar” – Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
"Savage” – Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
Best Country Song
"Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"Crowded Table” – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
"More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
"Some People Do” – Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"Beautiful Ghosts” – (From Cats), Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
"Carried Me With You” – (From Onward), Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"Into the Unknown” – (From Frozen 2), Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)
"No Time to Die” – (From No Time to Die), Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Stand Up” – (From Harriet), Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
BEST PERFORMANCES, BY CATEGORY
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Yummy," Justin Bieber
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles
"Cardigan," Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions," Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite," BTS
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile," Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Rock Performance
"Shameika," Fiona Apple
"Not," Big Thief
"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps," Haim
"Stay High," Brittany Howard
"Daylight," Grace Potter
Best Rap Performance
"Deep Reverence," Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop," DaBaby
"What's Poppin," Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture," Lil Baby
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
"Dior," Pop Smoke
Best Country Solo Performance
"Stick That in Your Country Song," Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was," Brandy Clark
"When My Amy Prays," Vince Gill
"Black Like Me," Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"All Night," Brothers Osborne
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
"Ocean," Lady A
"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town
"Some People Do," Old Dominion