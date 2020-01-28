Grammys 2020: Sharon Osbourne Has Twitter in Stitches With How She Read Nominees

While there was plenty going on at this year’s Grammy Awards, there was one unexpected highlight that took the audience by surprise. For the Best Rap/Sung Performance this year, Sharon Osbourne and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, were brought out to read the nominees. While it may have seemed like an unusual pairing given the category, it turned into a real gift for the viewing audience.

The nominees included “Higher” by DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend; “Drip Too Hard” by Lil Baby and Gunna; “Panini” by Lil Nas X; “Ballin” by Mustard and Roddy Ricch and “The London” by Young Thug, J. Cole and Travis Scott. However, due to Osbourne’s distinctly British accent, it led to some… unusual pronunciations of some of Hip-Hop’s best-known names.

As expected, Twitter was more than delighted by ordeal.

Sharon Osbourne reading off the Rap/Sung nominees is actually lifting my spirit. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 27, 2020

Sharon Osbourne is only allowed to say rappers name from here on out — Nick Lehmann (@NickStopTalking) January 27, 2020

ya’ll gotta have Sharon Osbourne host the BET Awards I’m CRINE — Terron Moore (@Terr) January 27, 2020

The #Grammys really had Sharon Osbourne present a rap category. pic.twitter.com/t6jUYnfdXO — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) January 27, 2020

Along with her assorted phonetic interpretations, the event marked the first time Ozzy Osbourne has made a public appearance since he announced that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease just last week.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” the 71-year-old singer told Good Morning America. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

Osbourne eventually went public with his diagnosis due to all the rumors circulating about his health, up to and including unfound reports of his death. “I’m no good with secrets,” he admitted. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

Despite his current health, the Black Sabbath frontman is still considering touring, even though he had previously postponed some 2019 tour dates.

“If I’m well enough, I’ll work towards it,” Osbourne said, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. “I’m having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I’m trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery’s not easy.”