Grammys 2020: All the Country Music Winners

The 2020 Grammy Awards has officially crowed all of its winners, with Billie Eilish taking home the largest haul on Sunday night with five trophies, becoming the first woman ever and the first artist since Christopher Cross in 1981 to sweep the Big Four categories — Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

In the country music categories, this year's show awarded statues to several genre veterans, including Tanya Tucker, who tied Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X with two wins. Tucker has been nominated for 14 Grammys throughout her career and earned her first win last night, noting, "After almost 50 years in this business, after many dreams, it's unbelievable to me that I would still have some firsts left."

Scroll through to see all the country music winners from the 2020 awards, highlighted in bold.