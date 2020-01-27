Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas Had Food in His Teeth During Performance, and Social Media Noticed

When the Jonas Brothers took the stage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, fans realized something was up with Nick Jonas. While the trio performed “What A Man Gotta Do,” Nick had food visible in his teeth as he sang. Nick even made fun of himself on Twitter after realizing everyone else saw the chunk of his last meal between his teeth.

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth. Yup. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/apxAgrv0qP — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 27, 2020

“And at least you all know I eat my greens,” Nick tweeted during the show, adding a crazy emoji.

Thanks to everyone’s high definition televisions, the green chunk was unavoidable.

“Are we gonna talk about that funky auto tune note that Joe Jonas sang or the piece of food in Nick Jonas’ teeth?” one fan tweeted.

“The fact that [Nick] had food stuck in his teeth,” another commented. “[Oh my God].”

“Am I the only one that noticed [Nick] had food stuck in his teeth?” one viewer wrote.

“The food stuck in Nick Jonas’s teeth is the star of this year’s Grammy’s,” another commented.

“Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago,” one fan joked.

The Jonas Brothers were only nominated for one Grammy this year, despite the recent release of their reunion album Happiness Begins. Their single “Sucker” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but lost to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ hit “Old Town Road.”

The JoBros’ performance highlighted their newest single, which was released on Jan. 17. The song was not included on their Happiness Begins album, which was released in June 2019. The trio also put out a stand-alone Christmas single, “Like It’s Christmas,” in November.

“What A Man Gotta Do” got a hilarious video, which has already racked up 26.2 million views. In the video, the group recreated famous scenes from Say Anything…, Grease and Risky Business with their wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. This is the second video from the group to feature their wives, as they also co-starred in last year’s “Sucker” video.

Last year, the Jonas Brothers also released an Amazon documentary called Chasing Happiness, about their career and reunion.

On April 1, the group will kick off their first Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater. They have nine shows scheduled through April 18.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy