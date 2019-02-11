Grammys Make Statement After Cutting off Drake Mid-Speech

After fans reacted to Drake‘s acceptance speech for Best Rap Song during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy clarified that producers did not intentionally cut to a commercial break in the middle of the rapper’s speech.

“During Drake’s speech, there was a natural pause and at that moment the producers did assume that he was done and then cut to commercial,” Sunshine Sachs’ Michael Samonte, a representative for the Grammys, said, Variety reports. “However the producers did speak with Drake following his speech and did offer him to come back on stage to finish whatever his thoughts were. But Drake said he was happy with what he said and didn’t have anything to add.”

The 32-year-old “God’s Plan” rapper was in the middle of a speech throwing some mild shade at the very idea of awards shows when producers cut to a commercial. He sounded like he was not about to let past perceived award show snubs go without mention, calling his award “the first time in Grammy history where I actually am who I thought I was for a second, so I like that.”

He asked “the kids watching, those aspiring to do music, and all my peers that make music from their heart, that do things pure and tell the truth” to “know we play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. It is not the NBA… This is a business where sometimes it is up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say… or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis [Scott]. You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown. If there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won.”

At that point, the show cut away to commercial, much to social media’s dismay. “But…” Drake could be heard saying before the broadcast cut him off.

“How are you going to cut @Drake off at the #Grammys2019,” one Twitter user wrote.

“They cut off @Drake’s speech at the #grammys2019 for being real ? That’s some shady s—…” another wrote.

“So y’all got cut Drake off cuz he said he don’t need ya stinkin trophy?!” someone else said.

“God’s Plan” was also nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, with Drake’s Scorpion nominated for Album of the Year. “Nice for What” was nominated for Best Rap Performance.