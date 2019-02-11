Grammys 2019: Camila Cabello Unites With Ricky Martin, J Balvin Ahead of Ceremony

Camila Cabello’s star-studded 2019 Grammy Awards opening number will be a “latino gang” reunion.

The former Fifth Harmony member is set to open the highly-anticipated awards ceremony, with some help from J. Balvin, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval and Young Thug.

Ahead of the performance Cabello, J. Balvin and Martin all posted a selfie from rehearsal on Friday to pump fans up for their collaboration.

“para nuestra gente !!!!!!!!! i feel so thankful for these two fellas! Besides being incredibly talented, they are so humble, kind, and warm as people – it’s gonna be a party this Sunday!” Cabello wrote alongside the black-and-white selfie of the three singers.

J. Balvin posted the same image, writing: “LATINO GANG !!”

Martin, whose addition to the performance is not a huge surprise given his start as a singer, also posted the image with the caption: “We know Latinow!”

Cabello recently teased the epic performance to Entertainment Tonight after a private concert, where she promised many surprises to come.

“Well, there’s definitely some surprises that are going to happen,” Cabello said. “But the priceless moment I’m looking for, I really just want to enjoy it. That is my resolution for this year.”

“If something’s really important to you and you really, really care about it, don’t forget to just soak it in,” she added. “Because sometimes you can keep working for something and you do it, you do it right, but it doesn’t mean that you necessarily super let yourself go and let yourself enjoy it. So, that’s what I really want… to enjoy it and have it be a celebration of my first album and ‘Havana’ and everything that song has done in my life.”

The “Never Be The Same” singer told the outlet it was always been her dream to play at the Grammys. She is nominated at this year’s ceremony for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit single “Havana” and Best Pop Solo Album for her debut album, Camila.

Aside from being busy prepping for the performance, Cabello confirmed she is already working on her second album.

“I look at making music like when there’s a fruit bowl, and people are painting it, trying to draw it exactly like it looks,” she told the outlet. “To me, music is kind of the same way. It’s like, you have a memory and your job is to paint that memory, but onto music.”

“Lately, a common message in the music I’m writing now is kind of emotional intensity,” she continued. “And just not being afraid to really be passionate about life, about someone. I think, probably the main common message in my music is, it’s important to be vulnerable and to just be as me as possible in my music.”

The 2019 Grammys will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.