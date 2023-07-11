Grammy-Nominated Artist Shenseea Talks Bringing Tropics to New York, Appearing on 'Spider-Man' Soundtrack (Exclusive)

Shenseea began catching the eye of music fans when she appeared on two songs from Kanye West's Donda album in 2021. The following year, the 26-year-old artist released her first album called Alpha which features the hit song "Lick" with Megan Thee Stallion. Last month, Shenseea performed in Jamaica, Queens in New York for the Vita Coco Spike with Captain Morgan Tropical Takeover Tour, and before the performance, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively with her to find out what fans can expect from the show.

"That's not new for me to bring the tropics to New York City, but what is new is what I'm coming with, who I'm partnering with," Shenseea exclusively told PopCulture. "So I'm really excited. So I don't know what to expect from the reaction, but I'm pretty sure that it's going to be pretty awesome. I'm there to put on a show, to keep everybody entertained, and so yeah, I'm happy to be doing it with this partner."

(Photo: Rob Kim)

Shenseea continued: "I'll be giving my usual high-energy performance, but I'm going to try something different this time, and that is me having my Vita Coco spiked with Captain Morgan drink right before I hit the stage. So I'm really excited to see what it's going to be like. It's almost like an experiment for me too, as well, just drinking that before I hit the stage."

It's been a big year for Shenseea who was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards last year. Along with the Vita Coco Spike with Captain Morgan Tropical Takeover Tour, the Jamaica native is also on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. The song on the soundtrack is called "Infamous," and Shenseea performs it with Myke Towers who won a Billboard Latin Music Award in 2021.

"To be honest, I wasn't even sure that I would make the cut," Shenseea admitted. "Not that I was doubting myself, but because I know that there were so many people who tried out for this and who got called for this and didn't make it. So I'm just really blessed. And on top of it, it's with Myke Towers, who we are also having on this project as well. So it's like it's bound to happen. It was meant to happen."

And with her being on the soundtrack, Shenseea was invited to the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles. But she admitted that she didn't get a chance to see the movie at that time. "I was so groggy, man," Shenseea said. "I was so groggy. I didn't get to go in the theater, but I ended up watching the following week though and it was pretty good. I watched both the first and the second."