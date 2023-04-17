Coachella Acrobat Suffers Serious Fall While Hanging Above Stage

An acrobat at Coachella was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after falling while she was suspended high above the stage during a DJ set at the California music festival. Video footage from night two of the California music festival captured the terrifying moment the dancer, who has not been publicly identified, plunged to the ground while she was twirling upside-down. The woman fell from a height of about 20 feet, according to the Daily Mail.

The incident occurred approximately five minutes into the performance. The acrobat could be seen twisting around a hanging curtain, seemingly losing her grip as she unfurled the sheet. She plummeted to the stage below, prompting screams from the crowd as she landed between two speakers. As she laid motionless on the stage, people immediately rushed to her aid. Paramedics quickly arrived, and the woman was placed on a backboard and appeared to blink as she was taken away. According to TMZ, it is unclear if the woman suffered an. Injury in the air or simply lost her grip, resulting in the fall. Her condition is not known at this time.

The incident came four years after a worker fell to his death while erecting a stage for the show in 2019. The worker, whose identity was not publicly identified, was a "lead rigger," and had been a stagehand for Coachella for twenty years. He was reportedly working on a roof when he fell while setting up a stage. He died by the time authorities arrived.

"He has been with our team for 20 years in the desert and was doing what he loved," Coachella officials said in a statement at the time. "He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team. As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival."

Prior to that, a 24-year-old Oakland woman died after she collapsed from a drug overdose at the festival in 2014. The woman, passed out at a taxi stand at the festival and was transported to the hospital, where she died, per the Daily Mail. In 2008, a 21-year-old festival-goer passed away after being found unresponsive at a private camping area unaffiliated with the official Coachella site.

The musical festival, held annually in California, brings together some of the biggest names in music for a days-long event. This year's lineup includes Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Rosalía, Gorillaz, Boygenius, Charli XCX, and more. Blink-182 were a surprise addition to the lineup. The festival will conclude on Sunday, April 23.