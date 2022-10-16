Ginuwine Causes Stir After Passing out at Criss Angel Magic Show Gone Wrong

Ginuwine and his reps are ensuring fans know the rapper is doing fine now after having a scare during a magic trick. While taking part in a rehearsal for a stunt on Criss Angel's upcoming series Magic with the Stars, the R&B star lost consciousness while submerged underwater.

In a video posted by The Daily Mail, fans and others had a chance to see the stunt play out before Ginuwine signals distress by hitting the glass cube he was in, exiting with the help of the crew and appearing in bad shape upon first glance. Luckily a later portion of the video showed hid conscious and responding to questions.

According to E! News, Ginuwine and his representatives confirmed the singer "made a full recovery," and was taking on the stunt for a personal goal. "He was conquering a fear," the singer's representatives said. "Fortunately everything is OK as he was working with Criss Angel, who's the best in the business."

A source elaborated on the scene that you can see in the video. "It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight," the source told The Daily Mail. "In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater as he couldn't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out."

The silver lining is that Ginuwine failed in rehearsals and had a scary moment, but he went through with the stunt for the show itself, reportedly leaving people in tears due to his conquest.

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars is an upcoming reality competition set to premiere on The CW later in October. The show is being filmed at the Criss Angel Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, with two celebrities popping up on each episode to learn from Angel and train to "learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances."

According to PEOPLE, other celebrities lined up to appear on the series include Donny Osmond, Matt Walsh, Johnny Weir, Corbin Bleu, Miles Brown, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, UFC icon Randy Couture, Flavor Flav, Debbie Gibson, Frankie Muniz and many others.

Eddie Griffin will be the host, while The Real alum Loni Love and fellow magician Lance Burton will serve as judges with Angel.