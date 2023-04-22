Kane Brown Gets Hit in the Crotch by Cowboy Boot While Performing Onstage

Kane Brown took a low blow on stage during a recent concert in Tulsa, putting him down on the stage mid-song. While performing, a boot comes flying out of nowhere seemingly and collides right with his groin. According to TMZ, Brown goes down almost immediately and needs a few minutes lying on the stage to get his bearings.

The moment came during his performance of "One Thing Right," with the boot nailing h9m and forcing him to finish the song while lying down. According to KBay Country, American Idol alum Bobby Bones texted Brown to check on him and get to the bottom of what happened. As it turns out, Brown had told the fan who threw the boot that he'd sign it for them but asked them to wait for a second.

Kane Brown took an unexpected shot to the nuts while on stage ... and while it took him to the ground, he's all good -- because he made sure to put his Hancock on it shortly after! https://t.co/8a8kjdTRDP — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2023

He turned around and then as he was turning back around, the fan got a little too excited and threw the boot to the stage too early. As Bones shared, Brown said he "hit the highest note of his life" when the boot dropped and sent him to the ground.

The rest of the video shows that Brown had a little moment while signing the boot. The fan also seemed to post their POV online, showing the signed boot in a photograph and running down the whole timeline of events. As you can see, Brown signed the boot and added a little nod to her throw, saying, "nice shot!"

All parties involved were smiling once the boot was returned and the crisis was averted. You can see why Bones was confused by the initial videos of the incident. Someone could have easily thrown a malicious boot to hurt Brown and ruin the show for everybody in attendance.

Thankfully it was a white boot of admiration that just got a little too much English on it. The happy ending is perfect and more positive news for Brown. He's had plenty of interesting fan interactions on stage, and a few accidents too. This could be the first time that has ever overlapped.