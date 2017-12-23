Son Says Gene Simmons Can Be ‘Abrasive’ but He’s No Weinstein

Following the sexual harassment allegations made against his father, Gene Simmons, the KISS frontman’s eldest, Nick Simmons is speaking out and sharing that he believes his father.

While his father can be “abrasive,” Nick said Simmons shouldn’t be lumped with Harvey Weinstein.

The 28-year-old Nick told a TMZ cameraman Thursday his father told his family that the claims are a “straight-up lie.”

When asked if he thinks his father could have done this at all, Nick admitted that his father can be an “abrasive a–hole.”

Nick said he thinks the woman in the lawsuit, who was not named, is taking advantage of the “#MeToo” movement for “selfish reasons.” He also noted that his father was unfaithful to his mother and had affairs, but insisted he is not a sexual abuser.

“I mean, hell, he’s a f—–g egomaniac. If anything, he’s a consent addict,” Nick said of his father. “He wants vehement consent. That’s his whole thing.”

When asked if he thinks his father will act differently, Nick replied, “I f—–g hope so.”

On Dec. 15, a DJ identified as Jane Do accused Simmons of groping her during a restaurant opening in November in San Bernardino, California.

Simmons has denied the claims, saying in a statement that he looks “forward to my day in court.”

“Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media,” Simmons said in a statement on Dec. 16. “For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way. I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.”

