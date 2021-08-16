Foo Fighters Make a Decision on Vaccine Requirement for Upcoming Shows

✖

Foo Fighters have come to a decision regarding vaccine requirements for their upcoming shows. According to a report from NME, the band confirmed that concertgoers attending their first-ever Alaskan performances will have to show proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test, in order to be allowed into the venue. The Foo Fighters are set to play two shows in Anchorage, on August 17 and 19, and one on Aug. 21 in Fairbanks.

Notably, this is not entirely a surprise move from the band, as in June they performed a full-capacity, sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. They also recently headlined Lollapalooza Chicago, closing out the festival with a high-energy performance on its final night. Recently, the band attracted some unwanted attention when playing a show at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Westboro Baptist Church protestors showed up to picket the concert, as they have done to the Foo Fighters many other times in the past. The Foo's, however, fought the hate with love by loading up on a flatbed truck that blocked the protesters and playing some tunes for those waiting to get into the show.

ALASKA!!! 🤘 ARE YOU READY FOR SOME ROCK AND ROLL???

Tickets on sale today @ 12pm local. 8/17 Anchorage, AK

Dena'ina Centerhttps://t.co/FyGwtIy8VN 8/19 Anchorage, AK

Dena'ina Centerhttps://t.co/KGWIYAS4vO 8/21 Fairbanks, AK

Carlson Centerhttps://t.co/d5EnwB71Rl pic.twitter.com/2jzsdBFVub — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 14, 2021

Speaking to the crowd of fans, before going into the tune, Food Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said, "Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you. The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do.… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing." The band then proceeded to play "You Should Be Dancing," a Bee Gees cover from their new disco album, Hail Satin.

In addition to the new concerts dates, fans of Grohl can catch him on his new Paramount+ series, From Cradle to Stage. The docu-series follows Grohl and his mother as they share their experience over the course of his career, while also speaking with other major music artists and their mothers about how their relationships have evolved as well. Paramount+ is offering a free trial subscription to Paramount+ here, which offers a seven-day no-cost experience of all the incredible content available.