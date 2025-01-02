The great cremation ground might be where Father John Misty’s musical journey comes to rest. Josh Tillman, 41, who performs as Father John Misty, has suggested his sixth studio album Mahashmashana – Sanskrit for “great cremation ground” – could mark his final release. “This album does feel, I mean, I don’t want to crash any markets or anything, but this does feel like the last record to me,” Tillman shared in a November World Cafe interview.

However, NPR later issued a correction in their report, noting that in the unedited interview, Tillman explained he likely has several more albums to create as Father John Misty, though “Mahashmashana” feels like a “last album” in spirit. The clarification came after editors were “unaware that in the unedited interview, Josh Tillman explains that he likely has several more albums to make as Father John Misty.”

The eight-track collection, spanning just over 50 minutes, finds the former Fleet Foxes drummer exploring familiar territory through a more contemplative lens. The album grapples with themes of aging, existential anxiety, accidental psychedelic experiences, and fatherhood, all delivered with Tillman’s trademark sardonic wit.

Tillman’s journey to potential retirement has been a winding one. After moving to Seattle in 2002, he worked in a bakery while developing his music career. He spent four years touring with Fleet Foxes as their drummer while nurturing his solo ambitions. His 2012 debut as Father John Misty, Fear Fun, launched a critically acclaimed career that saw his second album, I Love You, Honeybear, receive particular praise. His success continued with his latest album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, reaching No. 2 on the UK album charts.

The release follows recent singles “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All,” “Screamland,” and “She Cleans Up,” as well as a “Greatish Hits” compilation. Fans can currently stream Mahashmashana on major platforms, and Tillman will tour with Destroyer this winter.

Despite the album’s potentially final status, Tillman maintains his characteristic dry humor about his creative process. In a 2022 Guardian interview, he admitted that “quite often I sit down to write a song and discover I have absolutely no passion for writing songs.” When asked about his happiest moments, he quipped: “Whenever it was, it’s likely I was actually miserable, destitute and alone.” His greatest fear? “Getting thrown down a well.”

Whether this truly marks the end of Father John Misty or not, Mahashmashana serves as a fitting meditation on finality from an artist who claims his most treasured possession is his teeth and who would be content having Bradley Cooper portray him in a biopic after his father told him “he didn’t understand what my life was like until he saw A Star is Born.”