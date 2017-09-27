Exclusive: Carly Pearce Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Music Video for ‘Every Little Thing’

Carly Pearce has found the path to success by sharing her vulnerable side in her heart wrenching debut single, "Every Little Thing."

The music video was released just two weeks ago — and the breakthrough song is steadily climbing up the charts. Pearce is now sharing an intimate behind-the-scenes look exclusively with fans on PopCulture.com. The video showcases the emotional side of the all too relatable ballad the she co-wrote with superstar producer, busbee.

While revealing the inspiration behind the critically acclaimed single, Pearce said it was difficult to draw on personal experience even as it drove the writing process.

"I wrote 'Every Little Thing' about a guy who really broke my heart," she said. "It's a true story just about what you really go through and what I went through in those moments of trying to figure out how you're going to move on without somebody and realizing that your heart is going to decide when to let him go."

Originally an independent single-turned-viral hit before being re-released through Big Machine in January, the 26-year-old's debut illustrates the highs and lows of a relationship, including that unparalleled hurt left from a breakup and the "little things" that creep up on you to remind you what you once had.

Showcasing super smooth vocals and tender lyrics that play beautifully to that authentic country vibe, the Kentucky native is going to pick up plenty of acclaim and awards in 2017. Hitting every fiber in your being, the track is currently No. 19 on the Country Airplay charts and a track everyone in Nashville is in love with.

Simply put, Pearce's single is the song of summer.

Directed by Matthew Underwood, Pearce says the single and video coming together is one of her proudest moments as a singer and songwriter.

Pearce is currently finishing up her debut album that is set to be released this year and currently on the road captivating audiences across the the U.S. and Canada.

Photo credit: Instagram / @carlypearce, Getty / Erika Goldring