Everclear’s Art Alexakis Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Everclear frontman Art Alexakis has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

In a lengthy post on the band’s website, the singer/songwriter told fans, “Three years ago I was in an automobile accident, and though I totaled my car, I am thankful that no one involved was seriously hurt.”

“About two weeks later, I started feeling a tingle and numbness in my arm, thinking it was a pinched nerve in my neck, I went to the doctor and underwent an MRI. The report showed that I did indeed have a pinched nerve, but the pathologist also saw lacerations and suspicious marks on my spinal cord as well…scary, to say the least,” he continued.

“I was sent to see a neurologist, who did a ridiculous number of tests — more MRI’s, a spinal tap, over fifty blood tests, and numerous cognitive and balance tests. After receiving the results, he told me that I have a form of Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS), and that I have had it for anywhere between 10 to 20 years. I went and sat in my car and called my wife, and cried for about half an hour. I’m sure people in the parking lot thought I was losing it, and I guess I kind of was,” Alexakis went on to share.

The rocker then described what life was like for him in the wake of his diagnosis, and also shared what life if like for him now.

“It’s been almost three years since that diagnosis, and MS has become another part of my life. I have done amazing things in that time — touring four full tours with Everclear, in addition to another 250 plus shows all around the world, and I’m still going strong. I have spent precious time with my family and friends; we bought a house that we love last year, and I have learned what the word gratitude really means,” Alexakis shared

He confessed that, while he’s been in a good place, he knows that he’s not out of the woods, saying, “All that said, I can feel the disease slowly growing in me. I now have to give myself injections three times a week. My neurologist says as long as I stay on the medication, I should live into my 80’s without progression. We shall see.”

“So, if you see me stumbling…sweaty, looking both tired and anxious at the same time, maybe a little more confused than usual, or forgetting lyrics yet looking happy (which is weird for me), please know that I have not fallen off the wagon. I am just learning how to be the new me,” Alexakis ended his statement, referring to rumors that fans thought he had begun drinking or using drugs again.

