Eurovision Song Contest Viewers Think Winner Used Drugs on Live TV, Singer Responds

✖

Italian rock group Maneskin won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, the first since 2019 after the 2020 contest was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the eclectic musical performances from Sunday's finale had Twitter buzzing around the world, one bizarre moment featuring a member of the band went viral. As others performed, a clip appearing to show frontman Damiano David snorting cocaine went viral. David later denied this, insisting he does not use drugs.

The viral clip shows David bowing his head towards the table. Drummer Ethan Torchio noticed that they were on camera, and it appears that he kicks David under the table, and David suddenly sits up. U.K. journalist Christian Calgie also shared another brief video that appears to show David wiping his nose with his arm. This year's contest was hosted in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, which won the 2019 contest.

Does Italy's singer realise this is being live broadcast across an entire continent? pic.twitter.com/QLw9Nnf5tT — Calgie (@christiancalgie) May 22, 2021

During a press conference after the competition, David was asked about the viral video. David claimed guitarist Thomas Raggi broke a glass, and that's what he was looking down at. "I don't use drugs, please guys," David told reporters. He then asked people not to say he was using cocaine. "Don't say that," he said. David, Raggi, Torchio, and bassist Victoria De Angelis won the contest with their song "Zitti e buoni." They also won the 2021 Sanremo Music Festival and appeared on Italy's X Factor in 2017.

U.S. audiences were able to watch the Eurovision final for free on Peacock Sunday. Although the U.S. cannot compete, the country was represented thanks to rapper Flo Rida joining singer Senhit, who represented San Marino, a small country located inside Italy. The rapper spent the rest of the competition in San Marino's booth. "I love the energy, you know, to be up there," Flo Rida said, reports the Associated Press. "I mean, it’s just amazing, man. The whole set up, it’s like over the top. So, you know, I’m embracing it very well."

Unfortunately, Flo Rida's presence didn't help Senhit very much. She finished in 22nd place with 50 points. This was still better than U.K. singer James Newman, who finished in last place without any points. Maneskin won with 524 points, while French singer Barbara Pravi came in second with 499 points. Swiss singer Gjon's Tears finished in third with 432 points. Winners are chosen by a mix of votes from viewers and judges' scores.