Eurovision Makes Decision on Russia’s Involvement Amid Ukraine Invasion

No Russian acts will be heard in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The executive board of the European Broadcasting Union has prohibited Russia from participating in this year’s competition amid the ongoing unrest in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion into the eastern European country.

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” the official press release reads. “Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership. The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service.”

It continued: “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music, and unites Europe on one stage.”

The Eurovision Song Contest is a songwriting competition, which originated in 1956, that places international talents from various European countries up against each other for the widely coveted first place trophy. Famous winners of the competition include ABBA, Celine Dion, among others.

Other competition organizations like Formula 1 have followed suit, announcing that the 2022 Russian Grand Prix was now canceled for reasons related to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali announced the change alongside the leaders of the 10 competing teams on Friday. “The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” the organization said in a statement. “On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

Russia started its invasion into Ukraine on Wednesday evening, marching into the nation’s capital Kyiv in an attempt to seize control of the city. President Joe Biden has responded to Russia’s actions by placing several sanctions on the country’s technology and financial assets in the U.S. in the hopes that the move will be enough to stop Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. “The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” President Joe Biden said following the attack earlier this week, per People Magazine.