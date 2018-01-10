Eric Clapton Reveals He’s Losing His Hearing

Musician Eric Clapton has revealed that he is losing his hearing and is struggling with tinnitus, sharing the news during an interview with BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright on Tuesday.

Tinnitus is a ringing in the ear associated with noise-induced hearing loss, and the star has been dealing with the condition in addition to nerve damage that his affected his back and hands.

Despite this, Clapton still plans to play shows this year even though live shows have become more challenging for the 72-year-old.

“I am still going to work. I’m doing a few gigs. I am going to do a show at Hyde Park [British Summer Time Festival] in July,” he said. “The only thing I’m concerned with now is being in my seventies and being able to be proficient. I mean, I’m going deaf, I’ve got tinnitus, my hands just about work.”

The singer added that he hopes fans will attend his shows for the music rather than to observe his medical conditions.

“I mean, I am hoping that people will come along and see me [for] more than [because] I am a curiosity. I know that is part of it, because it’s amazing to myself that I am still here.”

Clapton was promoting Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars, a Showtime documentary about his life that will premiere on Feb. 10. The film chronicles the musician’s career and personal life, including the 1991 death of his 4-year-old son, Conor.

“It’s difficult to sit through because it goes on so long about the difficult part of my life,” Clapton said of the film. “I think it’s important for people to see that there is a happy ending. It’s like a redemption concept. If you are going to go and see it, be prepared for a heavy ride.”

