Eminem: YouTube Comments on Nick Cannon’s Diss Track Are Just Brutal

Nick Cannon’s new diss track directed at Eminem isn’t getting the warmest of welcomes on YouTube. The video for Cannon’s track, “Invitation,” was uploaded to YouTube two days ago, and has already racked up more than 5 million views. However, while around 50,000 people have given the video a “thumbs up” on the site, more than a quarter-million people have clicked on the “thumbs down” option instead.

This fact was noticed by Eminem fan account ShadyTimes, which tweeted out a screenshot yesterday morning showing the video’s comments section was largely rallying in support of the “Killshot” rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers. Comments included fans pointing out that “there’s a whole movie” about why dissing Mathers is a bad idea. Another wrote that bringing up the rapper’s daughter, Hailie, is like “killing John Wick’s dog.”

As ShadyTimes pointed out, the comments section reads like a diss track Mathers himself could write.

the comment section on nick cannon’s diss bruh

“Eminem: Should I diss him back?”

” Youtube Dislike Button: No, I got this” 😂😂🖕🏽#ripnickcannon pic.twitter.com/2nwZmIxboq — Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) December 10, 2019

The Masked Singer host kept things going after the release of “Invitation,” and recently said that Mathers “should change his name from Eminem to like Percocet. What’s the pill old that people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair, Eminem, and pop whatever you want to pop.”

Cannon also invited “Grandpa Mathers” onto an episode of his variety show, Wild ‘n Out.

Yesterday, fellow rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, entered the fray by sticking up for Mathers. After reactivating his previously shuttered Instagram account, Jackson wrote that he doesn’t understand “to save my life” why anyone would pick a fight with Mathers.

“He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf—er come close to beating him, man,” 50 Cent wrote. “Hey Nick that s— was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!”

The feud between Mathers and Cannon dates back several years and can be traced to Mathers’ brief relationship with Mariah Carey. Cannon was married to Carey from 2008 to 2016 and has twin daughters with the R&B icon. While Carey previously took a shot at Mathers in 2003 with the song “Obsessed,” the long-running conflict was recently reignited after Mathers took a shot at both Cannon and Carey in the Fat Joe track “Lord Above.”