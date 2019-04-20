Eminem Is ‘Still Not Afraid’ Amid Celebrating 11 Years Sobriety

Rapper Eminem marked 11 years of sobriety on Saturday, sharing a photo of the medallion he received.

11 years – still not afraid. pic.twitter.com/A8TV0LsLfn — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 20, 2019

“11 years – still not afraid,” Eminem wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of the medallion in his hand. It includes the Roman numeral for 11, “XI,” in the center. The words “Unity,” “Service” and “Recovery” are written around the sides of the trianle in the center. “To thine own self be true” is written on the edge of the medallion.

The 46-year-old rapper, born Marshall Mathers, shared a similar photo last year between his headlining performances at Coachella. He shared a photo of a medallion with “X” in the center to mark 10 years of sobriety.

“Celebrated by 10 years yesterday,” he wrote on April 21, 2018.

In the past, Eminem has been open about his struggle with addiction, particularly in his work. His 2017 album Revival included “Castle,” a track about a near-fatal accidental overdose he had in 2017. The song’s lyrics are a letter to his 23-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade, about how he overdosed on methadone on her 12th birthday.

“Your dad’s at the end of his rope/ I’m sliding down a slippery slope/ Anyway, sweetie, I better go, I’m getting sleepy … Love, Dad, s—, I don’t know,” Eminiem rapped, notes PEOPLE.

“Arose” was also a direct message to Hailie, in which he rapped from his death bed before later vowing to throw “this methadone in the toilet” for a new beginning.

Eminem’s 2010 album was titled Recovery, which was a reference to his recovery from addiction.

“Vicodin, Valium and Ambien, and toward the end, which caused my overdose, methadone. I didn’t know it was methadone,” Eminiem told the New York Times in 2010. “I used to get pills wherever I could. I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me.”

In a 2015 Men’s Journal interview, the “Lose Yourself” rapper said Hailie and his two adopted daughters, Lainey and Whitney, helped him stay sober. He also started exercising more.

“When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober,” Eminem said at the time. “Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect.”

He continued, “It’s easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise. One addiction for another but one that’s good for them.”

Eminem released his 10th album, Kamikaze, in August without any prior announcement. The album features the singles “Fail,” “Venom” and “Lucky You,” which was nominated for the Best Rap Song Grammy earlier this year.

