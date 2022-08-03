Eminem Reveals Tracklist for New Greatest Hits Album Featuring Beyoncé and Rihanna

Eminem released the track list for Curtain Call 2, a sequel to his first greatest hits compilation. The new album is a mix of Eminem's hits from 2009 to today, going all the way up to his contribution to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. The rapper's collaborations with Beyoncé, Pink, and Rihanna will also be included in the collection.

Curtain Call 2 will include 34 tracks spread across two CDs. There are two new singles on the album, "The King and I," which features Cee Lo Green and was included on the Elvis soundtrack, and "From the D 2 the LBC," a collaboration with Snoop Dogg. Eminem's contributions to the Southpaw soundtrack – "Phenomenal" and "Kings Never Die" featuring Gwen Stefani – are included as well.

Other songs on the album previously appeared on Relapse (2009), Recovery (2010), Bad Meets Evil's Hell: The Sequel (2011), The Marshall Mathers LP (2011), Revival (2018), Kamikaze (2018), and Music to Get Murdered By (2020). This means the record includes some of Eminem's biggest hits from the past decade, like "The Monster" and "Love The Way You Lie" with Rihanna; "Walk on Water" with Beyoncé; and "Crack a Bottle" with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent. "Godzilla," featuring the late Juice Wrld, was chosen as the opening track on the first disc.

Eminem announced Curtain Call 2 in July. There are several different editions available to pre-order on Eminem's website, including a double vinyl set. Pre-orders for autographed copies of the album on vinyl and cassette have already sold out.

The album track announcement was accompanied by the music video release for "Crack a Bottle." The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and Relapse topped the Billboard 200, but it wasn't until now that the song finally received a video. Eminem, Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent do not appear in the video, which instead focuses on a homeless woman whose bottle opens to reveal a troubled world inside. Although the song is over 10 years old, the video has over 1.8 million views.

The original Curtain Call: The Hits was released in 2005 and covered Eminem's career up until that point. The album included four new tracks, "Fack," "Shake That" with Nate Dogg, "When I'm Gone," and the 2001 Grammys performance of "Stan" with Elton John. The album also featured "Lose Yourself," the song from 8 Mile that earned Eminem the Oscar for Best Original Song.