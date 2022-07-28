Hailie Jade Opens up About Growing up as Eminem's Daughter on 'Just a Little Shady' Podcast

Hailie Jade Mathers launched her podcast Just a Little Shady earlier this month and opened with stories of growing up Eminem's daughter. The 26-year-old chatted with her friend and co-host Brittany Ednie about life with her famous father, from being on his tour bus to still going to public school. Mathers recalled a trip to Florida where Eminem sent them off to Disney World just so he could record in peace.

"I remember going on [Eminem's tour bus] and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now," Mathers told Ednie, reports Complex. "But at the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different. I mean, 'cause we didn't know any better."

Although Mathers grew up as the daughter of a rap icon, she said she still went to a normal public school and didn't realize anything was abnormal about her life. Eminem also has custody of Stevie Laine, his ex-wife Kim Scott's 20-year-old daughter from another relationship; and Alaina Marie Scott, 29, the daughter of Kim's late sister Dawn.

"I don't know, we had so many normal experiences that when something like that happened, I thought like, 'Oh, everybody else does this too,'" Mathers recalled. "Not realizing that like, no, that's freaking weird. It's so fun to look back, when we have these conversations here, wherever, like thinking back as an adult, like, 'Wow, that's actually so surreal.' Those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back and I'm like, 'Holy crap, that was cool.'"

Mathers also recalled how her dad once sent her and her sisters to Disney World in a limo so he could record. Eminem had princess dresses waiting for them at one of the parks. "Even then, like at the time, we were so happy and so excited, but we didn't like get to appreciate that moment as much as now, when we talk about it and think back on it," Mathers recalled. "We're like, 'Oh my god, that was just awesome.'"

Mathers' podcast is just the start of her growing portfolio. Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Mathers filed paperwork with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark her podcast under the company Hailie Jade, LLC. The company provides "entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of a celebrity influencer discussing autobiographical topics, influencer lifestyle, and personal growth," the documents read. Mathers also plans to sell her own clothing line as well, as she trademarked her name Hailie Jade in 2019 for use in selling goods and services.