The '90s staple is back all these years later with a solo venture.

A rock legend of the early '90s is back with her first solo album set for release in November. Kim Deal, best known for her time with The Pixies and The Breeders, is going single at 63 for the first time with Nobody Loves You More.

According to 4ad, the 11 songs represent Deal's first full-length album under her own name, though it technically isn't her first solo work. She released a five-part, ten-song vinyl series in 2013.

Nobody Loves You More spans back to that period, pulling songs Deal has been working on for ten years and originally recorded in 2011. The last recording happened in November 2022, with legendary producer Steve Albini producing the final track before his death earlier this year.

Deal has released an early single, "Coast," and closes the month with a second release in a fuzzy visual texture. "Crystal Breath" is accompanied by a video directed by Alex Da Corte. Elsewhere on the album you'll find several familiar names, including collaborators from the Breeders, twin sister Kelley Deal, Teenage Fanclub's Raymond McGinley, Jack Lawrence from Racounteurs, and Savages members Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan.

The full tracklist for the album is below,and it is set for release on Nov. 22, 2024. There is a vinyl release and streaming availability, but also a pair of special edition vinyl releases and a Florida Orange Cassette version exclusively from Bandcamp.

1. Nobody Loves You More

2. Coast

3. Crystal Breath

4. Are You Mine?

5. Disobedience

6. Wish I Was

7. Big Ben Beat

8. Bats In The Afternoon Sky

9. Summerland

10. Come Running

11. A Good Time Pushed