BTS’s Jin Debuts First Solo Album Single With Dolby Atmos Video

BTS member Jin has unveiled his latest musical endeavor in collaboration with audio technology pioneer Dolby Laboratories, launching his debut solo album’s lead track, “I’ll Be There,” the first single from his forthcoming debut solo album Happy. The release showcases a groundbreaking visual presentation helmed by Grammy-nominated creative artist Colin Tilley, highlighting Dolby’s expansive “Love More” campaign while demonstrating their state-of-the-art Atmos sound system. The visual spectacle, which debuted on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, spotlights Jin’s performance abilities while showcasing cutting-edge audio innovations.

Jin shared his enthusiasm for technological advancement, saying, “When I first heard my new music in Dolby Atmos, I was truly amazed by the incredibly vivid and immersive experience. It felt like you are right inside the music. The theme of this new single and the new album is ‘happiness.’ I wanted ARMY to fully experience the unique flavors of happiness through each song. Now, with Dolby Atmos, I believe fans around the world will feel the exact emotions that I wanted to share, more deeply.”

Commemorating the partnership, Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Dolby Laboratories, observed: “Jin has captivated audiences worldwide through his incredible performances and extraordinary ability to convey emotion through his music. With Dolby Atmos, fans will feel even more connected to Jin as they are drawn into the fun sing-along moments and musical details of ‘I’ll Be There’ and his upcoming album.”

Enhancing the listener experience, Dolby has constructed an exclusive online destination for ARMY at LoveMoreinDolby.com. Enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the Dolby Atmos rendition of “I’ll Be There” via prominent streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, TIDAL, QQ Music, and Melon, accessible through various premium devices from manufacturers like Samsung and Mercedes-Benz.

This musical milestone punctuates the K-pop star’s triumphant return following his military service conclusion in June 2023. As the final member of the septet to unveil a solo collection, following bandmates Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V, Jin’s forthcoming project has sparked intense anticipation among devoted followers. Building momentum for the launch, BigHit Music tantalized fans via Instagram Stories, declaring: “Jin will be there soon! Don’t miss out [purple heart emoji].”

Eagle-eyed devotees have uncovered numerous symbolic elements within “I’ll Be There’s” music video that pay homage to Jin’s BTS colleagues. A particularly poignant sequence at the 1:15 mark displays seven ascending balloons behind the vocalist, each purportedly representing a group member. Observant fans theorize that the varying balloon elevations might symbolize the group’s staggered military enlistment schedule. Another memorable moment captures Jin’s enthusiastic leap before a barrier, which admirers have connected to BTS’s memorable 2016 Summer Package photography session in Dubai.

Jin’s BTS companions have rallied with messages of encouragement for the release. Amid his own military duties, Jimin refreshed his Weverse presence with imagery from Jin’s video, incorporating song lyrics. RM contributed supportive words via Instagram Stories, exclaiming, “Jin Fighting!” while J-Hope praised the track’s invigorating qualities. The celebration extended to family, with Jin’s elder sibling Kim Seok Jung drawing playful parallels between the visual content and singer “Captain” Park Hyo Shin.

During a candid conversation with Vogue Japan, Jin discussed the contrast between collective and individual artistry: “When I work solo I have to do everything by myself. So I have a lot of freedom and can do what I want, but at the same time, I also feel a sense of pressure. In the group, even if I’m lacking in some areas I’m reassured because the members are there with me, so I’m more relaxed.”

The anticipated album Happy consists of six compositions spread across three thematic segments: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate, with “Running Wild” designated the principal track. The entire collection will utilize Dolby Atmos technology upon its Nov. 15th debut.

To commemorate this professional accomplishment, Jin has orchestrated “Happy Special Stage Live,” a dual-evening performance spectacular scheduled for Nov. 16 and 17 in South Korea at Seoul’s Jangchung Arena. The showcases begin at 7 p.m. KST the first evening and 5 p.m. KST the following day, promising audiences an intimate glimpse into Jin’s solo repertoire. The gatherings will feature exclusive album previews alongside production insights.

The artist, born Kim Seok jin, has cultivated a diverse creative portfolio within and beyond BTS. His distinctive vocals have graced standalone works including “Awake,” “Epiphany,” and “Moon,” alongside television drama soundtracks such as “Yours” (Jirisan OST) and “Even If I Die, It’s You” (Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth OST). His 2021 offering “SUPER TUNA” ignited a global dance craze, while his songwriting partnership with Coldplay on “The Astronaut” in October 2022 demonstrated his compositional abilities. His recent selection as a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay on July 14 further elevated his international profile.