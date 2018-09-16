Eminem Takes Aim at Machine Gun Kelly in New Diss Track ‘Killshot’

Another round in the ongoing feud between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly began on Friday when the former artist dropped another diss track, entitled “Killshot.”

For those not up-to-date on the rappers’ feud, Eminem, 45, took shots at MGK, 28, on the song “Not Alike” in response to MGK once referring to Eminem’s then-underage daughter as “hot.” From there, MGK responded with a track of his own, “Rap Devil,” to mixed reviews.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper chose not to ge the beef die, releasing a new one-off single aimed directly at MGK. The intention is clear before the song is played, being as the song’s cover art is a drawing of MGK with a target on his head.

Lyrically, Eminem takes all kinds of jabs at the “Bad Things” rapper from the get-go, clowning his stage name and his haircut in one of the first bars.

“But how you gonna name yourself after a damn gun / And have a man-bun?” Eminem raps.

He then points out that he sells more albums than his opponent despite being nearly twice his age. He then points out that even when he was MGK’s age, he already had three revered and best-selling albums.

Eminem then check a few other celebrities while taking down MGK. He also compares MGK’s career path to his previous beef targets Ja Rule and Benzino and compares his material to being more like Taylor Swift and Iggy Azalea than Jay-Z and Notorious B.I.G.

“You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay / Next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow, ” he raps. “Kelly, they’ll be putting your name / Next to Ja, next to Benzino—die, motherf—er!”

These are just a handful of the insults Eminem throws at MGK, making it clear that he wants the young “Wild Boy” rapper to “live in his shadow” for the rest of his career.

MGK has responded to Eminem already, but not in the form of a response track.

MGK took to Twitter to brush off the response. He pointed out that the song came weeks after “Rap Devil” came out, and that Eminem had several interview chances to respond since. He also shared a trash sign emoji, as well as a basketball player dunking into a toilet. Accompanying the message was a photo of the Dancing With the Stars judging panel holding up scores of 6.

As of press time, there is no word on if MGK will release a musical response to “Killshot.”

Photo Credit: WireImage / Kevin Mazur