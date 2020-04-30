Eminem Confronts Home Intruder Inside His Michigan House

✖

Rapper Eminem came face-to-face with a home intruder inside his Michigan home. The break-in reportedly happened sometime earlier in April, at about 4 a.m., according to TMZ.

Apparently 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes snuck around the back of the rapper's home, who just celebrated 12 years of sobriety, where he evaded security that was posted at the front. Hughes used a piece of stone from the landscaping to break a window and crawl inside. The alarm awoke Eminem, who found the suspect in his living room. He was then detained by security until officials arrived.

Hughes was taken into custody and booked on charges of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building, both of which are felonies. He's currently being held on a $50,000 bond at the Macomb County Jail.

Eminem has also given back to his hometown after it, like many U.S. cities, was dramatically impacted by the spread of coronavirus. On April 21, the rapper donated quite a few servings of Shady Records' own Mom's Spaghetti, which he famously mentions in his Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself." The Henry Ford Health System shared a photo on Instagram, along with Eminem's "Thank you frontline caregivers" message.

"Our [Health care Heroes] 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, [Eminem]," read the Instagram caption. "Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!" Along with the Henry Ford Health System, the rapper also donated Mom's Spaghetti to Detroit Receiving Hospital, totaling about 400 meals for healthcare workers between the two donations.

The rapper's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, has also been helping out by using her time in quarantine to make facemasks for friends and family. "Taught myself how to sew so I can make masks for family and friends and hopefully donate some if I get better/faster at it," she shared on Instagram earlier in April.

Back in March, Eminem talked about how proud he is of his daughter when he appeared as a guest on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast. "No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she's doing good. She's made me proud for sure. She's graduated from college." He went on to talk about other young people in his life. "I have a niece that I have helped raise too that's pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26. And I have a younger one that’s 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is being able to raise kids."