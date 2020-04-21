Eminem Marks 12-Year Sobriety Milestone

Eminem recently took to social media to announce that he recently marked a major life milestone: 12 years of sobriety. Eminem shared a photo of the chip he received to celebrate the big occasion on Twitter and Instagram. The chip features the motto "One Day At A Time," and also includes the words "Unity," "Service" and "Recovery." In the photo caption, Eminem wrote, "Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid."

Back in 2009, Eminem spoke about his sobriety, sharing what his substance abuse struggle had been like. "It's no secret I had a drug problem," he told Vibe Magazine at the time. "If I was to give you a number of Vicodin I would actually take in a day? Anywhere between 10 to 20. Valium, Ambien, the numbers got so high I don't even know what I was taking." Notably, the iconic rapper went to rehab in 2005, and was later hospitalized for a methadone overdose in 2007.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Apr 20, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

Eminem checked himself into rehab again in 2008, with April 20 of that year marking his first day sober. Since sharing the photo of his 12 year chip, many of Eminem's fans have been showering him with supportive comments. "Happy 12th, Em! So proud of you! Thank you eternally for being an inspiration to get clean myself. All the respect in the world," one fan wrote on Instagram. Scroll down to see more reactions to Eminem's big recovery milestone.