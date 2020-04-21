Eminem Marks 12-Year Sobriety Milestone
Eminem recently took to social media to announce that he recently marked a major life milestone: 12 years of sobriety. Eminem shared a photo of the chip he received to celebrate the big occasion on Twitter and Instagram. The chip features the motto "One Day At A Time," and also includes the words "Unity," "Service" and "Recovery." In the photo caption, Eminem wrote, "Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid."
Back in 2009, Eminem spoke about his sobriety, sharing what his substance abuse struggle had been like. "It's no secret I had a drug problem," he told Vibe Magazine at the time. "If I was to give you a number of Vicodin I would actually take in a day? Anywhere between 10 to 20. Valium, Ambien, the numbers got so high I don't even know what I was taking." Notably, the iconic rapper went to rehab in 2005, and was later hospitalized for a methadone overdose in 2007.
Eminem checked himself into rehab again in 2008, with April 20 of that year marking his first day sober. Since sharing the photo of his 12 year chip, many of Eminem's fans have been showering him with supportive comments. "Happy 12th, Em! So proud of you! Thank you eternally for being an inspiration to get clean myself. All the respect in the world," one fan wrote on Instagram. Scroll down to see more reactions to Eminem's big recovery milestone.
Yessssssssss.....🥺♥️♥️♥️♥️ I'm proud of you Eminem🥺😭😭😭😭😭💯— Farnaws (@Farnaws2) April 21, 2020
There you are! We know you saw all our posts celebrating you today. We love you soo much Em! Congrats on 12 years of being sober. You inspire us endlessly King pic.twitter.com/zqoEbYcP0t— Yani ♡ (@shadyfenty_) April 21, 2020
Congrats rap god! An inspiration to all, you pushed through the dark and found the light 🙏🏼❤️— liv (@napakins) April 21, 2020
we're so proud of you 🤧💓you're amazing and we love you thank you for staying with us. your strength inspires us all pic.twitter.com/exPGEpLfJB— marcela 🅴 (@rocketshadyy) April 21, 2020
You’re an inspiration to so many people out here struggling everyday with addiction. You’re proof that anything is possible if you work at it. You motivate billions from all over the world who admire you. Kudos to you for fighting for your own life . We love u. You’re family ❤️— that’s an awfully hot coffee pot (@bougiefuck) April 21, 2020
Ay mad respect for this. This is freaking HARD. As someone who made it ten years sober, this is inspirational 💙— Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) April 21, 2020
12 years- still not afraid pic.twitter.com/6aEEqszLMm— EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) April 21, 2020
congratulations!! im so proud ❤️— brown (@BrownRapFan) April 21, 2020
YESSS 🙌🏽 PROUD OF YOU KING WE LOVE YOU!!! beyond grateful you’re still here 🥺— 𝖘. (@seductionshady) April 21, 2020
You are such an inspiration and loved by so many! Congrats on your 12 years of sobriety 😊❤️❤️❤️❤️— Lisa 💋 (@LisaMarie_77) April 21, 2020
So proud of you.. love u Marshall ❤️❤️— EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) April 21, 2020
Proud of you bro 💙— Ranger (@RangerMJP) April 21, 2020
congrats!! 🤍— christina perri (@christinaperri) April 21, 2020
we're so proud and thankful — sofi 🥦 (@drugsbalIads) April 21, 2020
Congrats!! Keep going, We love you 🔥— Eminem Team Brazil (@EmTeamBrazil) April 21, 2020
We know thattttttttt nd we support it— shuturassup💯🌍💫💎💞 (@_10Messi_10) April 21, 2020
Congratulations for the 12 years of #Recovery pic.twitter.com/1zpm8F2Chj
i’m so grateful you’re alive 💗— nazeli (@repofavillain) April 21, 2020
Keep it going Marshall! We love you Shady Baby!! ❤️— Minnie 🌺🌹🌸🌻🌦☂ (@eminemzminnie) April 21, 2020
You are such a source of inspiration 💕You are a light in this world. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/i5fKJm14m3— marcela 🅴 (@rocketshadyy) April 21, 2020
Omg 🥺— 🔪ƎFallonƎ-MTBMB Track17🔪 (@luv4em27) April 21, 2020
Marshall, I am so proud of you.
There are not enough characters on Twitter to truly tell you just how much. I love you and I'm so glad you're still here. ❤
Without you I dont know where I would be and that's the truth. You have helped me so many times and brought me out
Its 5 A.M. here and I can finally go to sleep peacefully after seeing your post!— 🌊 Gal (@Gal_shal3v) April 21, 2020
Thank you Marshall. So proud of you!stay safe 🙏
One day at a time❤⚘❤⚘
Love you infinite
Good night ❤