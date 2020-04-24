Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Frontline Caregivers in Detroit Amid Growing Coronavirus Cases in Michigan

Eminem helped out his hometown of Detroit by donating cups of Shady Records-branded Mom's Spaghetti, which he famously mentioned in his Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself." The Henry Ford Health System shared a photo of the tubs of spaghetti on Instagram Wednesday, with Eminem's "Thank you frontline caregivers" message. Eminem's philanthropy came as the number of coronavirus cases Michigan's health care workers handle continues to grow each day.

"Our [Health care Heroes] 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, [Eminem]," the Henry Ford hospital team shared on Instagram. "Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!" Eminem's Marshall Mathers Foundation also donated Mom's Spaghetti to Detroit Receiving Hospital, reports The Detroit News. Between the two hospitals, about 400 meals were served.

Thte meals were cooked at Union Joints in Clarkston, Michigan, which previously rreamed up with Eminem for a pop-up at the Shelter club in December 2018. Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, told Detroit News more deliveries will continue when Union Joints has more employees to finish the orders. When Eminem sold Mom's Spaghetti in December 2018, cups were priced at $5, cups with meatballs added were $8 and a "s'ghetti sandwich" was $5.

On Thursday, Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services said therew were 1,325 new cases, increasing the total to 35, 291, reports WZZM. The death toll is at 2,977 in the state, with 164 new deaths reported Thursday. The Detroit area is the hardest-hit region of the state and one of the "hot spots" in the U.S.

Eminem is not the only celebrity who offered Henry Ford help. Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, who was born in Mount Clemens, recorded a video for the hospital, which was shared on Instagram Wednesday. He also made a donation to the hospital's COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Mary Jane Vogt, senior vice president and chief development officer at Henry Ford Health System, thanked the Freaks and Geeks creator, adding, "We are grateful to Mr. Feig and the many other individuals and businesses who are collectively helping us navigate this outbreak and continue providing the highest quality patient care for all who need it."

"I am a proud Michigander and have never lost my emotional connection to Detroit, which I have always admired for its strength and resilience in the face of any challenge," Feig said in a statement. "This gift to Henry Ford Health System is in honor of the city and its people, and I encourage anyone else with the means to donate in order to help win the fight against COVID-19 in Southeast Michigan."