Eminem Gets Shaded by Grindr Over His ‘Dolly Parton Challenge’ Photo

Grindr had an unexpected response for rapper Eminem, who mentioned the LGBTQ dating app in his contribution to the Dolly Parton meme challenge. While most celebrities and social media users who took part in the meme game used Tinder, the “Darkness” rapper picked Grindr. The meme challenge gained steam after Parton shared her collage, showing the different ways she presents herself on different social media networks.

Eminem’s meme was filled with NSFW references. While his LinkedIn photo showed him wearing a tie and his Facebook picture had him looking cool with a jacket, his Instagram picture showed him getting frisky with a plastic reindeer while wearing a Santa Claus costume. The final picture was an image of Eminem photoshopped to show him in the nude, holding a firecracker between his legs, which he suggested could be used as a Grindr profile photo.

“Did I do this right?” Eminem joked.

“Who?” Grindr simply responded in a tweet Friday.

Many of Grindr’s followers responded, “Drag him,” referencing Eminem’s past with homophobic slurs. He used one in “Fall,” a track from his 2018 album Kamikaze. “Tyler create nothin,’ I see why you called yourself a f—, b—,” Eminem rapped in a diss directed at Tyler, The Creator.

In September 2018, Eminem admitted he may have gone too far.

“I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like this might be too far,” he told Sway at the time, reports Billboard. “Because in my quest to hurt him, I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it.”

In 2013, Rolling Stone asked Eminem about using homophobic slurs and using “gay-looking” as an insult in “Rap God.”

“I don’t know how to say this without saying it how I’ve said it a million times,” Eminem explained. “But that word, those kind of words, when I came up battle-rappin’ or whatever, I never really equated those words [with homosexuality].”

Eminem’s new album Music to be Murdered By, which he released by surprise on Jan. 17, also sparked controversy with a reference to the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. Eminem responded to those offended in a Jan. 23 Isntagram post.

“This album was not made for the squeamish,” he wrote. “If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been design to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us.”

