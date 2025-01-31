Eminem Files Major Lawsuit Against Car Dealership

Eminem is not playing when it comes to his likeness. The “Lose Yourself” rapper made headlines when The Real Housewives of Potomac staples Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant launched their podcast Reasonably Shady, filing a lawsuit against them for the rights to the term “Shady,” deriving from his nickname, Slim Shady. The lawsuit is ongoing. In his initial suit, Eminem argued that Dixon and Bryant’s use of “Shady” would infringe upon his own established brand, built over decades with trademarks like “Slim Shady,” “Shady,” and “Shady Limited.” The reality stars asked for the rapper to deposition himself. But instead, Eminem’s manager was subpoenaed. The board argued at the time that “Mr. [Peter] Rosenberg, not [Eminem], provided the declaration supporting the motion.” This decision is a major win for Eminem. It protects his brand and avoids the potential for a public spectacle had he been forced to appear in person.

Now, the 8-Mile actor says he wants a car dealership to stop using his music for promotion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A Ford dealership in his home state in Michigan has using his biggest hit to sell limited edition trucks. Eight Mile Style, which controls part of the rapper’s music catalog, filed a suit against LaFontaine Ford St. Clair — which owns multiple car dealerships — over a digital ad that began running last fall to promote a limited edition Detroit Lions Ford F-150 pickup truck, TMZ reports.

The dealership is using his single “Lose Yourself.” The ad also has a caption online that reads: “You only get one shot to own a Special Edition Detroit Lions F-150.” In the suit, the company says the Oscar-winning single is too valuable, noting it being previously licensed to Chrysler for a 2011 Super Bowl ad.

So far, the company alleges in the lawsuit the song has helped the dealership to generate millions in sales for Chrysler. Eminem is asking for monetary damages, and wants the dealership to pull the ad immediately or risk losing itself.