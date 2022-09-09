Eminem Earns No. 1 Spot on Christian Billboard Chart

Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) has long been a lightning rod in the music industry, drawing intense praise and scrutiny. The rapper was once even the subject of a 2001 congressional hearing where members of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee condemned him for his often violent and explicit lyrics.

However, Eminem has surprised fans with a new song in which he professes faith in Jesus. The Grammy Award-winning artist is featured on the track "Use This Gospel (Remix)" off D.J. Khaled's new album God Did, released on Aug. 26. The song, a remix of Kanye West's original version from his 2019 album Jesus Is King, originally sparked discussions about West's personal beliefs. The Billboard's Twitter account @billboardcharts tweeted that it debuted at No. 1. on Billboard's latest Hot Christian Songs chart, giving Eminem and Khaled their first top spots on the list and West his fifth.

.@djkhaled's "Use This Gospel (Remix)" featuring @kanyewest & @Eminem debuts at No. 1 on this week's #HotChristianSongs chart.



It earns DJ Khaled and Eminem their first No. 1s on the chart and West his 5th. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 7, 2022

Eminem raps in the song, "I'm holding on but I don't know if I can take it much longer; today's the day that I put all of my trust and faith in You, Father." The Slim Shady LP writer's lyrics in "Use This Gospel" are devoid of curse words and only contain one substitute word, differing significantly from his other music, which often contains harsh language.

"So my Savior, I call on; to rescue me from these depths of despair; so these demons better step like a stair; because He is my shepherd; I'm armed with Jesus, my weapon is prayer," the lyrics continue."Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift; every single day I thank God for; that's why I pay so much homage; praises to Jesus, I'll always."

Though the hip-hop star may seem an unlikely artist to praise Jesus in his music, he has spoken about God since his 1996 debut album, Infinite. During his song "It's Ok," Eminem raps, "In the midst of this insanity; I've found my faith through God, and there's a wish he granted me; He taught me how to cope with this stress and hope for the best instead of moping depressed."

Eminem's feature caught the attention of Christian rapper Derek Minor, who tweeted, "Kanye and Eminem making Christian Raps on a DJ Khaled album is not something I would have ever seen coming, but I'm here for it. It's a blessing to see positivity. Especially in these times."

In a Sept. 9 tweet, DJ Khaled expressed gratitude to the collaborators on his new album's song: "@drdre @kanyewest @eminem this GIFT is UNBELIEVABLE!! thank you so much for letting me include it on my album to bless everyone with," he wrote. "@drdre you're my idol! @kanyewest you're my BROTHER! @eminem this is a dream come true."