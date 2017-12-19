Eminem’s Dating Apps: Tinder and Strip Clubs

Eminem is looking for love, and he’s using Tinder and strip clubs to find it.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the award-winning rapper opened up about his upcoming album, critics, and his dating life, claiming that apps are the way to go.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah, Tinder. And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs,” the 45-year-old admitted when asked how he finds dates. “What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me.”

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, also opened up about dating following his divorce from Kim Mathers, which was finalized in 2001, stating that “it’s been tough.”

“It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public.” He also added that dating is taking a backseat right now as he focuses more on his music. “Dating’s just not where I’m at lately.”

His most recent LP, Revival, was released on Dec. 15 and was surrounded by commentary regarding his comments on Trump. In an 8-minute-long track released in October 2016 during the presidential campaign, the rapper called Trump a “loose cannon.” Last month, he claimed that he was angry that the President hadn’t responded to his insults.