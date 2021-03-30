Elton John Teases Metallica Collaboration After Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Own Metallica-Elton John Project

✖

Music legend Elton John has teased an upcoming collaboration with heavy metal icons Metallica, which comes after Miley Cyrus revealed her own Metallica and Elton John project. The revelation came during a recent episode of John's Apple Music radio show, Rocket Hour. While speaking to guest SG Lewis, a fellow English singer/songwriter, John began speaking about collaborations and divulged, "I've just done something with Metallica."

He then went on to say that "during this lockdown period" he had also "been working with Gorillaz and people like that." John added, "I haven't been doing any Elton stuff, I've been doing great stuff with other people." There is currently no word on what exactly the "something" that John and Metallica worked on is, but the "Rocket Man" singer's comments come after Cyrus revealed that he contributed to her forthcoming album of Metallica cover songs. "I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on the piano," she said back in January while speaking to Capital FM. "I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So many all-stars [are] in this band."

A collaboration with Metallica may seem like a bizarre and unusual move for John, but the singer has been shattering preconceived notions of his creativity for decades. Maybe one of the most notable moments came in 2001 when he took the Grammy stage to perform a surprise duet with Eminem. John sang the chorus to Eminem's massively popular song, Stan, which was originally recorded by Dido.

According to Radio X, John later revealed that he and Eminem "became friends" very quickly after meeting for the first time, ahead of the performance. "We've been amazing friends ever since. He's an amazing guy," John said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "I just adore him."

Years later, in his memoir titled Me, John revealed that he is Eminem's AA sponsor, as both men have had past struggles with sobriety and substance abuse. "I'm Eminem's AA sponsor. Whenever I ring to check in on him, he always greets me the same way: 'Hello, you c—', which I guess is very Eminem." The rapper also spoke about their recovery connection, telling The Guardian in 2009, "When I first wanted to get sober, I called [Elton] and spoke to him about it."

Eminem continued, "He's somebody who's in the business and can identify and relate to the lifestyle and how hectic things can be. He understands ... the pressure and any other reasons that you want to come up with for doing drugs." He added, "I reached out to him and told him, 'Look, I'm going through a problem and I need your advice.'"