Elton John Reveals on Instagram His Mother Died

Sir Elton John revealed via Instagram on Monday that his 92-year-old mother, Sheila Farebrother, has died.

So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 4, 2017 at 1:39am PST

“So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock,” John wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. “Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”

The iconic musician shared in the spring that he and his mother were “back in touch” after a falling out in 2008. On Mother’s Day, the 70-year-old singer shared a throwback Instagram photo with his mother with the caption, “So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton.”

The Daily Mail reports that the mother and son reconciled a month after John was in intensive care in Chile after becoming “violently ill” and picking up an infection on a flight. The illness caused the performer to cancel eight shows.

John and Farebrother reportedly rekindled their relationship when Farebrother reached her 90th birthday. After not speaking to her for eight years, John reportedly sent her white orchids on her milestone birthday.

John said he last saw his mother a week ago and is “shocked” by her death.

He currently has twelve upcoming performances scheduled in December, but there has been no word so far on any cancellations.