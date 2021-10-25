Elton John Makes Heartwarming Admission About Family Amid Farewell Tour

Elton John is getting ready to say goodbye to the stage, for good this time. The legendary singer and musician told Today Show that it’s time for him to spend time with his family. John, 74, told the iconic morning show on Friday, Oct. 22, that the upcoming shows of his. Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour will definitely be the end, and he can’t wait.

“They’re going to be teenagers soon,” John told Today Show host Carson Daly. John’s sons, Zachary, 10 – and Elijah, 8 – he shares with his husband, David Furnish. “I need to be with them.”

“I’ll be 76 [when the tour is over],” John added, explaining the necessity to his performance career. The tour has been postponed to spring 2023 due to the coronavirus pandemi,c as well as a hip injury Joh suffered during the health crisis.

John expresses how important it is for him to spend time with his family. His age, coupled with a global health pandemic, has helped him put things into perspective. “I don’t know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I’ve had enough applause,” he said. “I don’t want to keep traveling. I don’t want to be away from my family.”

The British-born artist has seen a career resurgence of sorts courtesy of his recent album The Lockdown Sessions, which features collaborations with popular artists including Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus, to name a few.

“Everything excites me, just, you know the life I’ve had, the career I’ve had, the family I’ve got,” John said regarding collaborating with newer artists and the positive receptive he’s received. “Every day is a bonus. I’m sober, I’m clean, and I can appreciate life on life’s terms.”

With his new music, John admitted that he is “so excited to go and play again in front of people” adding that “the reaction from fans” makes his “soul jump.”

“I mean, you can’t make life up sometimes,” the five-time Grammy winner said of his new hit collab album The Lockdown Sessions. “It was just going to be me playing on other people’s records, and it’s spiraled into an album. New music is where the future is,” he said. “There’s a lot of nonsense, but there’s a lot of great stuff as well, which doesn’t sometimes see the light of day. So I try and give it the biggest boost as I can, and I love it.”