Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Breaks off Engagement to 'Inside Edition' Host Diane McInerney

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder and Inside Edition anchor Diane McInerney have reportedly called off their engagement less than a year after the musician popped the question in a romantic beach proposal. TMZ reported Saturday that the anchor decided to split from her fiancé back in August after their long-distance relationship became too difficult to continue amid a pandemic, as Felder lives in California, and McInerney lives in New York City.

The outlet reported their breakup was amicable, with sources close to the couple saying McInerney, 49, still loves Felder, 73, and the two are keeping in touch, with the guitarist even sending his ex three dozen pink roses last month for her 49th birthday. The couple dated for two years before Felder proposed in January on a Malibu beach near where he co-composed the music for the Eagles’ 1976 hit "Hotel California." Following the proposal with a custom five-carat diamond ring, Felder surprised his fiancée with an "engagement-moon" at the Chable Maroma resort in Mexico as part of their grand celebration.

"Don is so in love with Diane. She fills his heart every day in every way with love and joy. Diane is beyond excited to be engaged to the love of her life. Their friends and family are thrilled for their happiness," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

This would have been a second marriage for both the musician and the host. Felder married Susan Pickersgill in 1971, but divorced in 2000 after almost 30 years of marriage. The pair share four children: Jesse N. Felder, Rebecca Felder, Cody William Felder and Leah Jenner, who was previously married to Keeping Up With the Kardashians brother Brandon Jenner. Felder also has a child with a former fiancée, real estate agent Kathrin Nicholson, to whom he was engaged in 2007.

McInerney was previously married to Long Island attorney Edward Palermo, with whom she shares daughters Olivia, 12, and Ava, who is in her teen years. After working at News 12 and WNYW-TV in New York, the anchor joined Inside Edition in 2003. Felder, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 alongside his bandmates, shares four Grammy Awards with the Eagles and was touring with his third solo album, American Rock 'n' Roll, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the U.S.